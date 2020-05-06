Riverdale's Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes and Madelaine Petsch to Guest Star on The Simpsons

The ladies of Riverdale are getting The Simpsons treatment.

Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes and Madelaine Petsch will voice characters on Sunday's upcoming episode of the beloved Fox animated sitcom. The episode, titled "The Hateful Eight-Year Olds," will see Lisa make a new friend named Addy, voiced by Joey King. Addy introduces Lisa to her "circle of snooty rich girls," according to the episode description. The group includes Bella-Ella (Reinhart), Sloan (Petsch) and Tessa Rose (Mendes), per Entertainment Weekly.

Reinhart, 23, and Mendes, 25, excitedly broke the news to their fans on Tuesday with a photo of their characters (complete with a "Brandi Melville" sign in the background).

"It is truly an incredible, surreal blessing that I was able partake in one of the most iconic television shows ever made," Reinhart wrote on Instagram. "If you're interested in hearing me voice a bitchy eight year old, watch @thesimpsons May 10th at 8pm on FOX."

Added Mendes, "never in my life did i think i'd get to voice a character on the simpsons but here we are! it's me, @lilireinhart and @madelame playing mean and annoying 8 yr old girls. airs may 10th at 8 PM on fox."

The Simpsons premiered in 1989 and is currently in its 31st season. Catch the Riverdale ladies on this Sunday's episode at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.