The Riverdale ladies found another troublesome trio to model their Halloween looks after.

On Instagram Sunday, the leading women of the hit CW show shared photos of themselves dressed up as the Sanderson Sisters from the 1993 film Hocus Pocus. Perfectly coordinated with their hair colors, Madelaine Petsch took on the witchy ringleader Winifred (Bette Midler), while Lili Reinhart went as Sarah (Sarah Jessica Parker) and Camila Mendes as Mary by Kathy Najimy.

The three costars went all out with realistic costumes and hair styled just like their characters — from Winifred's curly buns to Mary's towering updo.

"It's just a little HOCUS POCUS 🧟‍♀️," Reinhart captioned her post of the trio.

In addition to sharing the three pals' group shot, each of the actresses posted individual photos of themselves as their respective characters.

"Hang him on a hook and let me play with him!" Reinhart, 26, quoted Sarah Sanderson in the 1993 film. In the photos, the Look Both Ways actress plays with her blonde extensions akin to the long locks Parker, 57, dons in both Hocus Pocus and Hocus Pocus 2.

Petsch, 28, showed off her scary smirk as Winifred "Winnie" Sanderson, captioning her post with a line from Midler's character in the 2022 film: "This time if we see a teenager, we kill it."

Last but not least, Mendes, 28, shared her rendition of "little miss Mary Sanderson," played by Najimy, 65, in the film franchise. The Do Revenge star also thanked her hair and makeup artists, saying, "You understood the assignment."

Mendes' Riverdale former costar Marisol Nichols (who played her mom, Hermione Lodge, on The CW series) wrote alongside a fire emoji, "Okay…love this!"

Mendes also teasingly captioned her group photo "hoecus pocus," which Petsch praised as a "great caption." Vanessa Hudgens commented on the post as well, calling the women "cuties." West Side Story star Rachel Zegler also said their costumes were "so good."

The Riverdale ladies also showed off their Hocus Pocus costumes on their joint TikTok account @blondebrunetteredhead. They shared a clip of themselves lip-syncing and dancing to John Debney's "I Put a Spell on You," using the version sung by Middler, Parker and Najimy in the 1993 film.

Directed by Anne Fletcher, Hocus Pocus 2 — which comes nearly 30 years after the 1993 original — became Disney+'s No. 1 movie debut domestically to date. Midler, Parker, Najimy and Doug Jones returned for the sequel alongside Parker.

Froy Gutierrez — who also starred in the sequel — seemed to approve of the Riverdale ladies' costumes. Commenting on Petsch's group photo, Gutierrez replied with three clapping hand emojis.

The CW actresses have been known to dress up in group costumes. Previously, the trio went as The Powerpuff Girls while celebrating Halloween in 2021. Reinhart channeled Bubbles with blonde pigtails, Petsch went as Blossom with a ponytail and big red bow and Mendes dressed as Buttercup with a blunt black bob.

"You asked... we delivered," Reinhart captioned a group photo on Instagram. "Powerpuff Girls 💙❤️💚."

Riverdale's seventh and final season is currently in production. It is expected to premiere sometime next year.