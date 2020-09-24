Riverdale Stars KJ Apa and Camila Mendes Talk 'New Normal' of Show Make-Out Scenes amid Pandemic

KJ Apa shared a video on social media showing the costars rinsing with mouthwash before shooting a make-out scene

Sterile, but still steamy!

On Wednesday, Riverdale costars KJ Apa and Camila Mendes — whose characters are love interests on the popular CW teen drama — revealed how the pair were staying safe while filming their make-out sessions amid the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Apa, 23, shared a video on Instagram showing the costars rinsing with mouthwash before shooting a kissing scene. "our new normal is washing our mouths before every take of a make-out scene..." he captioned the video.

In the footage, Mendes, 26, and Apa are given a cup of mouthwash by a set handler in a protective suit and gloves. The pair are then required to rinse for a whole minute, often sharing glances with one another while waiting for time to be up as a crew member off-screen counts down the seconds for them.

The actors are then given a plastic bag to spit the mouthwash into before beginning the scene.

Earlier this month, the hit CW series returned to Vancouver, Canada, to finish filming the show's fourth season and begin season 5 after production shut down in March as a result of the global outbreak.

Due to COVID-19 protocols, the entire Riverdale cast and crew have to remain on-set in Vancouver to film until Christmas.

Image zoom (L-R): Lili Reinhart as Betty, Cole Sprouse as Jughead, KJ Apa as Archie, Camila Mendes as Veronica and Casey Cott as Kevin. Robert Falconer/The CW

Although Mendes and Apa play lovers on-screen, in real-life the pair have both found romance elsewhere.

Mendes recently confirmed her new relationship with Grayson Vaughan. The Riverdale star went Instagram official with the photographer earlier this month, sharing a picture of the two of them embracing in front of a private jet.

In the shot, the couple appear to be sharing a kiss with Vaughan's back turned toward the camera. "that long distance kind of love," Mendes captioned the shot, tagging her beau's Instagram account.

Prior to Vaughan, Mendes was previously linked to Riverdale costar Charles Melton. They dated for more than a year before reports surfaced in December that they were taking a break in their relationship.

Meanwhile, things have been heating up between Apa and model Clara Berry.