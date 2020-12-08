Riverdale Star KJ Apa Wishes His ‘Love’ Clara Berry a Happy Birthday

The French model celebrated her 27th birthday on Monday

KJ Apa is sending some love to Clara Berry on her birthday!

The Riverdale star, 23, shared a photo with the French model on his Instagram Story Monday.

"Happy birthday my love," Apa wrote, tagging Berry and adding two red heart emojis. The duo posed with the actor's arm around Berry in a bathroom for a mirror selfie.

Berry rang in her 27th birthday on Monday, almost four months after she and Apa were first romantically linked.

In August, the Songbird star shared a series of nude photographs of Berry while on vacation together in an undisclosed location.

"There’s nowhere else," Apa captioned the shots, which captured Berry lying on her stomach in front of a picturesque cliff and sunset in one photo and facing away from the camera with her arms stretched to the sky in another.

At the time, Berry commented "Jtm" on the post, a shorthand for "Je t'aime," which means "I love you" in French.

The model also shared some photos from the trip, writing in the caption for her own post, "The look of my soul By @kjapa"

Neither Apa or Berry have explicitly commented on the status of their relationship.

Back in February, Apa shared a since-deleted photo of himself on Instagram sharing a kiss with a mystery woman, who wore a hat that covered her face in the picture.

The actor wrote "coup de foudre" in the caption, which is French for "love at first sight."