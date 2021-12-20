Riverdale Star Casey Cott Marries Nichola Basara Before Costars and Friends

Camila Mendes, KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, and Madelaine Petsch were among the many who celebrated with Casey Cott on his wedding day

Casey Cott is a married man!

The Riverdale star, 29, wed fiancée Nichola Basara over the weekend, sharing a selfie with his new wife on his Instagram Story.

Cott posted a black and white photo of himself wearing his tuxedo as he kissed his bride, while showing off his new wedding band.

The couple got married on Saturday at the Four Seasons in Whistler, Canada. Cott and Basara were joined by several of the actor's Riverdale castmates for their special day, including Drew Ray Tanner, KJ Apa, Madelaine Petsch and more.

Casey Cott Marries Nichola Basara

"Congrats to the cutest couple on earth @caseycott and @nicholabasara 🥺🥺🥺" Camila Mendes wrote on her Instagram Story alongside a video of the couple from their wedding reception.

Vanessa Morgan also shared a similar video from the reception, writing, "Congrats🍾@caseycott & @nicholabasara ❤️🥺"

Lili Reinhart later posted a sweet TikTok video of Cott from July 2018 where he said, "Find my wife." The video then cuts to a clip from his wedding day as he cheered with Basara holding onto his arm.

"He found his wife❤️🥺" Reinhart captioned the video.

Cott and Basara got engaged in December 2020. The Riverdale actor shared a selfie on Instagram as Basara showed off her ring. Cott simply captioned his post with three diamond ring emojis.

"So happy for you two," Mendes wrote in the comments section at the time. Petsch added, "I'm so happy about this 😍."

"So happppppyyyyyyyyyyy for you two ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️," Morgan also commented.

"At last some good news," wrote Kelly Ripa, who is married to Cott's costar Mark Consuelos.