Camila Mendes and Madelaine Petsch were among the many to congratulate Casey Cott on his engagement

Riverdale Star Casey Cott Is Engaged! His Costars and Kelly Ripa Congratulate the Couple

Casey Cott has proposed to his girlfriend!

The Riverdale star, 28, announced their engagement on Instagram Saturday, along with a selfie of the couple. Cott simply captioned his post with three diamond ring emojis.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"So happy for you two," his costar Camila Mendes wrote in the comments section.

"I'm so happy about this 😍," Riverdale actress Madelaine Petsch said.

"So happppppyyyyyyyyyyy for you two ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️," pregnant costar Vanessa Morgan also commented.

"At last some good news," wrote Kelly Ripa, who is married to Cott's costar Mark Consuelos.

Among the many to congratulate the newly engaged couple was Cott's former costars, including Skeet Ulrich, who commented: 'Finally ❤️❤️❤️," and Marisol Nichols who wrote: "Omg!!"

Cott, who has been in Vancouver, Canada, filming season 5 of The CW series, rarely shares photos of him and his now-fiancée, whose name he has yet to publicly share.

Earlier this month, Cott and his costars were featured in the new trailer for the upcoming fifth season.

The 70-second teaser previews the first three episodes of the upcoming season, which see Archie Andrews (KJ Apa), Betty Cooper (Lili Reinhart), Jughead Jones (Cole Sprouse) and Veronica Lodge (Mendes) preparing for prom and graduation.

The episodes are "essentially" the "last three episodes of season 4," according to creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa who spoke with Entertainment Weekly in May. Season 4 was shut down early due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, but production resumed in Vancouver in September.

Season 5 will begin where season 4 left off, and the trailer teases a continuation of the mystery involving the eerie videotapes being sent to the citizens of "the town with pep."