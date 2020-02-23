Skeet Ulrich and Marisol Nichols Exiting Riverdale After Season 4

Riverdale is losing two original cast members after season 4.

Skeet Ulrich and Marisol Nichols will not be returning to the CW hit teen drama next season, PEOPLE confirms.

Reps for both actors did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s requests for comment.

“I’m incredibly grateful for the friendships I’ve made on Riverdale, and I will miss seeing everyone on a daily basis,” Ulrich said in a statement to TVLine. “I’m proud to have been part of such a talented group of people, in front of the camera and behind. But I’ve decided that it’s time for me to move on to explore other creative opportunities.”

Ulrich, 50, has played FP Jones, who is the father of Jughead Jones (Cole Sprouse), since the series began in 2017. He started in a recurring role but was bumped to the main cast in season 2.

TVLine reported that Ulrich is set to costar in the upcoming Tom Hanks film Bios and the Quibi series #FreeRayShawn.

Meanwhile, Nichols, who played the mother of Veronica Lodge (Camila Mendes) and wife of Hiram Lodge (Mark Consuelos), is also departing the series.

“I had an incredible time bringing Hermione Lodge to life and working with my amazing cast, who became family,” Nichols, 46, told TVLine. “We had so many wonderful times together during the highest of highs and the lowest of lows. We really do have the best fans ever. I am looking forward to the next chapter and am excited about the future.”

Showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa spoke about the exits in a statement to TVLine: “Part of life in Riverdale — and part of growing up — is saying goodbye to people. I’m grateful to Skeet and Marisol for their incredible work on the show these last four years, and we all wish them well on their future endeavors. F.P. and Hermione will never be far from our hearts. And, of course, they’re always welcome back in Riverdale.”

Ulrich and Nichols’ departures from Riverdale come after the death of their costar Luke Perry, who played Fred Andrews. Perry died at the age of 52.

The show paid tribute to the late actor during the season 4 premiere episode in October.

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on The CW