'Riverdale' Gang Is Stuck in the '50s — and Back in High School — in First Season 7 Trailer

Archie and the gang are back to navigating high school — this time in in a bygone decade — as Riverdale returns to The CW this spring for its final season

Published on March 2, 2023

It's almost time to bid farewell to Riverdale.

As the popular teen drama winds down after more than 100 episodes, it's returning to its roots — and PEOPLE has the exclusive First Look.

KJ Apa (Archie Andrews), Lili Reinhart (Betty Cooper), Camila Mendes (Veronica Lodge), Cole Sprouse (Jughead Jones), Madelaine Petsch (Cheryl Blossom), Casey Cott (Kevin Keller), Charles Melton (Reggie Mantle), Vanessa Morgan (Toni Topaz), Erinn Westbrook (Tabitha Tate) and Drew Ray Tanner (Fangs Fogarty) are all back for the show's twisty seventh and final season, which premieres March 29.

Riverdale, season 7 preview
Michael Courtney/The CW

The final season will pick up after Archie and the gang survived a comet in the season 6 finale — but everything instantly changes as the crew finds themselves in the 1950s... and back in high school.

In the first trailer, Jughead appears to be the only one who realizes they're all in the wrong era. "We were all sent back in time," Jughead says. "We need to get back."

Riverdale -- “Chapter One Hundred Nineteen: Skip, Hop and Thump!” -- Image Number: RVD702b_0071r -- Pictured: Cole Sprouse as Jughead Jones -- Photo: Bettina Strauss/The CW -- © 2022 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Bettina Strauss/The CW

Jughead proves unsuccessful in his attempts to sway the group, who would much rather focus on navigating their junior year.

"Jughead, we're juniors in high school. Life's good," Archie says. "Why would we want to go back? ... We are not from the future!"

Riverdale -- “Chapter One Hundred Twenty: Sex Education” -- Image Number: RVD703b_0078r -- Pictured: Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper -- Photo: Justine Yeung/The CW -- © 2022 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Justine Yeung/The CW

Things appear to be very "different" in Riverdale, with a slew of unexpected romantic pairings that include Jughead and Veronica, Betty and Kevin (who unsurprisingly has eyes for another male student), and Archie and Cheryl — who are about to make their way down the aisle.

Riverdale -- “Chapter One Hundred and Nineteen: SKIP, HOP AND THUMP” -- Image Number: RVD702a_BTS_0335r -- Pictured (L - R): Vanessa Morgan as Toni Topaz, Madelaine Petsch as Cheryl Blossom, Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper and Camila Mendes as Veronica Lodge -- Photo: Bettina Strauss/The CW -- © 2023 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Bettina Strauss/The CW

Sexuality and darkness have been ever-present themes throughout the series, and season 7 is no exception.

In fact, the trailer teases a possible "orgy" and a bloody "terrible" situation, as well as many other "sorts of things [that] don't happen in Riverdale."

"Trust me," Veronica says. "Nothing is ever going to be the same again."

Riverdale -- “Chapter One Hundred Eighteen: Don't Worry Darling” -- Image Number: RVD701a_0591r -- Pictured: Camila Mendes as Veronica Lodge -- Photo: Michael Courtney/The CW -- © 2023 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Michael Courtney/The CW

Riverdale, created by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, premiered on The CW in January 2017. Based on the beloved Archie Comics characters, the series originally saw the gang navigating high school while uncovering the evils encompassing their quiet, suburban town.

The network revealed in May 2022 that season 7 would be Riverdale's last. At the time, per The Hollywood Reporter, The CW chairman and CEO Mark Pedowitz told reporters: "I'm a big believer in giving series that have long runs an appropriate sendoff. We want to make sure it goes out the right way."

Riverdale -- “Chapter One Hundred Eighteen: Don't Worry Darling” -- Image Number: RVD701a_0739r -- Pictured: KJ Apa as Archie Andrews -- Photo: Michael Courtney/The CW -- © 2023 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Michael Courtney/The CW

Teasing what's to come in the final season, Petsch shared that the show will be "shaking things up."

"This season is very grounded and focused around relationships," she told Variety. "You're really getting what made the show so special in season 1, which was the relationships in the town. This season is more pared down with the craziness, but there are some bizarre things happening."

Petsch also teased, "Everyone is dating everyone."

Riverdale returns for its final season March 29 at 9 p.m. ET on The CW.

