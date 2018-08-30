Riverdale Season 3 Trailer Teases New Serpent Member and Plenty of Bughead Makeouts

Riverdale will never be the same.

A teaser for season 3 of the hit teen drama dropped on Wednesday — and it seems Archie isn’t the only one in trouble.

Picking up where season 2 left off, the clip shows Archie (KJ Apa) in handcuffs after being falsely arrested for murder.

But shortly after, he is seen in bed with girlfriend Veronica (Camila Mendes), suggesting that Archie’s doesn’t stay in jail long. And despite any legal issues, Veronica is standing by her man.

“We will survive whatever you have planned, because we are endgame!” Veronica yells at her dad, Hiram (Mark Consuelos).

The trailer also features Jughead (Cole Sprouse) and Betty (Lili Reinhart) looking stronger than ever.

Meanwhile, as Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) and Betty settle into their new roles as Southside Serpents, Archie is seen sporting a Serpent tattoo.

Do what it takes to survive. New episodes of #Riverdale return Wednesday, October 10 on The CW! pic.twitter.com/nrPmpCDKVw — Riverdale (@CW_Riverdale) August 29, 2018

But of course, things can never run too smoothly in Riverdale. The kids seem to have a new villain with a horned figure and a potential cult.

“Help! Somebody, help!” Jughead yells in the woods, as the teaser comes to a close.

Riverdale CW

RELATED: ‘Bring Your Parents to Work Day!’ Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Visit Son on Riverdale Set

Along with the series regulars, Michael Consuelos is set to make an appearance on the show.

Entertainment Weekly announced earlier this month that Michael, who currently attends New York University, would be taking on the role of young Hiram Lodge — a perfect fit as the adult version of the scheming mobster is played by his father. Michael makes his debut in a flashback episode, in which stars Apa and Reinhart will also play their on-screen parents’ younger selves.

Riverdale returns Oct. 10 at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.