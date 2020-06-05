Riverdale Creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa Agrees with Vanessa Morgan's Diversity Criticism

"We will do better to honor her and the character she plays," Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa said of Vanessa Morgan

Riverdale creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa is promising to address the lack of diversity on the CW show after star Vanessa Morgan called out the series for failing to give thoughtful attention to its black characters.

On Thursday, Aguirre-Sacasa shared an Instagram post in response to Morgan's criticism, in which he asserted, "We hear Vanessa. We love Vanessa. She's right."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The showrunner apologized for how the show has failed to substantially include diverse characters, pledging to "make the same promise to you that we did to her."

"We will do better to honor her and the character she plays," Aguirre-Sacasa said of Morgan, who plays Toni Topaz on the CW series. "As well as all of our actors and characters of color."

"CHANGE is happening and will continue to happen. Riverdale will get bigger, not smaller. Riverdale will be part of the movement, not outside it," the creator claimed.

Aguirre-Sacasa also noted that the Riverdale writers made a donation to the Black Lives Matter movement, however, this would not be enough action moving forward.

"We know where the work must happen for us. In the writers' room," he concluded the message.

Image zoom Camila Mendes and Vanessa Morgan in Riverdale Katie Yu/The CW

The showrunner's response comes five days after Morgan, 28, first spoke out on Twitter, writing that she's "not being [quiet] anymore," and called for black characters to receive as much attention in television and film as their nonblack counterparts.

"Tired of how black people are portrayed in Media, tired of us being portrayed as thugs, dangerous or angry scary people," she wrote. "Tired of us also being used as side kick non dimensional characters to our white leads. Or only used in the ads for diversity but not actually in the show. It starts with the media."

?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1267086887535153152&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fpeople.com%2Ftv%2Friverdales-vanessa-morgan-opens-up-about-black-tv-characters-marginalized-as-sidekicks%2F

The statement followed Morgan's defense of her costar, Ashleigh Murray, after one person tweeted a claim that Murray was written off Riverdale because she was a "diva." Morgan quickly stood up for Murray and dispelled the rumor.

"You don’t know what the f— your talking about and don’t talk about my friend like that," she replied to the since-deleted tweet. "Another thing i hate BLACK women being called DIVAS for sticking up for themselves."

She added, "Maybe the show should write for her like the white characters. You picked the wrong day get off my page."

Murray, 38, played Josie McCoy on Riverdale from 2017 to 2019, and she now reprises the role on the spin-off show Katy Keene alongside Lucy Hale. Murray also responded to the "diva" accusation, which also claimed she "didn't want to share the screen with other talented women."