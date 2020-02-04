Riverdale's KJ Apa Teases New Romance as He Kisses Mystery Woman in New Photo: 'Love at First Sight'

KJ Apa has a new love in his life.

The Riverdale actor confirmed on Instagram that he is seeing someone new.

On Monday, Apa, 22, shared a photo of himself and a mystery woman wearing a hat that covers her face, giving him a kiss as he sits on a chair in a park.

As to whom the special lady is? That remains a mystery, for now, but Apa is seemingly serious about her.

He captioned the smooching snap “coup de foudre,” which is French for “love at first sight.”

RELATED: Who Is Madelaine Petsch Dating? Inside the Not-So-Secret Love Lives of the Riverdale Cast

The new romance comes more than six months after he was seen packing on the PDA with The Longest Ride actress Britt Robertson at Entertainment Weekly‘s Comic-Con party in San Diego.

PEOPLE confirmed the pair were holding hands throughout the night, and Apa was spotted with his arm wrapped around Robertson’s waist. The duo were also seen sharing a kiss together and hanging out with Apa’s Riverdale costars.

Apa and Robertson previously appeared together in the 2017 film A Dog’s Purpose and star in the upcoming movie I Still Believe, the real-life story of Christian music star Jeremy Camp.

Image zoom KJ Apa Michael Kovac/Getty

RELATED: Meet the New Celebrity Couples of 2020

In 2017, Apa, who stars as Archie Andrews on Riverdale, told Cosmopolitan he wasn’t in a rush to find a girlfriend.

“I think I’m just waiting for the right time, right girl,” he said. “I’m pretty busy at the moment. I don’t know how much I have to offer to someone right now.”

“The thing is, I don’t think it matters whether you’re looking for a relationship or not — it’s not for us to decide when we meet the love of our lives,” Apa added to Seventeen in 2018.