Lucy Hales Joins Riverdale for Katy Keene Crossover Episode: See the First Photos!

Welcome to Riverdale, Katy Keene.

Lucy Hale is set to make a guest appearance on the hit CW show ahead of the premiere of her own Riverdale spin-off Katy Keene — and PEOPLE has the first look at the crossover.

In an exclusive photo from the episode, Hale’s titular character is seen chatting with Riverdale regular Veronica Lodge (Camila Mendes). The two women hold hands are they appear to have a serious chat while sitting at a bar.

While little is known about the episode, executive producers Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Michael Grassi previously revealed that Veronica would return to her old stomping grounds of New York City, where she runs into her old friend.

“Before Katy Keene officially premieres, we all thought it would be super-fun to do a crossover that took Veronica to Katy’s world — New York City — and established Katy in the Riverdale universe,” Aguirre-Sacasa and Grassi said in a statement to Entertainment Weekly. “For our first Riverdale/Katy crossover, we couldn’t be more excited that it’s old friends Veronica and Katy — Cami and Lucy — having fun and heart-to-hearts!”

Image zoom David Giesbrecht/The CW

RELATED: Riverdale‘s Camila Mendes Teases What’s to Come for Veronica in Season 4

Image zoom David Giesbrecht/The CW

The Riverdale spin-off follows Katy Keene, a young aspiring fashion designer trying to make it in the big city. The series also stars Ashleigh Murray, Jonny Beauchamp and Julia Chan as Katy’s circle of friends.

Fans might recognize Murray’s singer-songwriter character Josie from Riverdale, but Katy Keene picks up years after her high school days.

The news is out! Veronica’s going to NYC and #Katykeene is coming to #Riverdale! So excited for our first #Archiverse crossover!! ❤️🎁💎📸✈️🎭🏆🔥👗👠🧶💃🏻👯‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/xXVMBTnltq — RobertoAguirreSacasa (@WriterRAS) December 4, 2019

And while Riverdale and Katy Keene originate from the same world, Hale previously said the spin-off is “tonally a lot different” from Riverdale.

“Katy Keene is much brighter. It’s about four friends optimistically trying to make their dreams come true in New York City. The way we shot the pilot, it looks like old-school New York. It’s beautiful,” Hale told W Magazine. “You feel really optimistic and inspired, so tonally it’s a lot different from Riverdale. But I think lovers of shows like those will still gravitate to our show, because it leaves you feeling good and ready to go out and chase whatever it is you’re chasing. I’ve never quite done a show like this. There’s a musical element to it, and lots of amazing clothes.”

The Riverdale and Katy Keene crossover episode will air Feb. 5, with the premiere of Katy Keene airing the next night on the CW.