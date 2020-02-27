Riverdale: Is Cole Sprouse's Jughead Jones Dead?

Is Riverdale‘s Jughead Jones dead?

During Wednesday night’s episode — which was aptly titled “How to Get Away With Murder” — the CW series showed Jughead’s corpse at the morgue, leaving every fan to question the fate of Cole Sprouse’s character.

Viewers saw what happened when Stonewall foe Donna (Sarah Desjardins) tried to trigger Betty’s (Lili Reinhart) dark side but instead drugged her with devil’s breath a.k.a hyoscine. With Betty in a daze, she was later found by Archie (KJ Apa) and Veronica (Camila Mendes) in the woods, standing in front of her boyfriend’s body with a blood-covered rock in her hand.

At the end of the episode, after Betty, Archie and Veronica coaxed a search party to Jughead’s body, the local sheriff and Jughead’s dad, F.P. (Skeet Ulrich), were in the coroner’s office with Betty identifying Jughead’s body.

Jughead’s demise has been the big question since season 3’s whirlwind finale that found Archie, Veronica and Betty somehow involved in a murder.

Though viewers at the time were unaware of who the murder subject was, many speculated that it would be Jughead as he was not pictured in the scene and Betty mentioned burning his beanie. As season 4 of the hit CW drama has progressed, viewers have learned more clues about the events of that mysterious night with flash-forwards at the end of each episode that gave them more insight into what would eventually be revealed as Jughead’s possible death.

Riverdale fans have been eagerly watching to see if Jughead is truly dead. On Wednesday night’s episode, that appeared to be likely as the camera panned to Jughead’s cold, seemingly lifeless body in the morgue.

Viewers of the show aren’t jumping to any conclusions surrounding Jughead’s possible death, however, as many believe that the show would never kill off a central character, especially given that Riverdale has been renewed for a fifth season.

Other teen drama shows have toyed around with the fake death plotline (we’re looking at you, Pretty Little Liars) so it wouldn’t come as a surprise to many if Riverdale did the same.

“They can show Jughead’s dead body as many times as they want. I’m still not buying it,” one user tweeted, while another said, “I’m going to save you from a seven-day headache. Jughead is not dead.”

Riverdale superfans were also quick to notice on the IMDb page for the series that the summary for episode 16, which airs in two weeks, mentions a potential return from Sprouse’s character.

“After Jughead’s resurrection, Betty, Archie, and Veronica notice that there’s something different about him,” the description reads.

Fans have also speculated that this could potentially signal the Riverdale/Chilling Adventures of Sabrina crossover they have been waiting for.

Though whether or not Jughead is truly deceased remains to be seen, viewers will surely be clued in as the season progresses.

Riverdale airs Wednesdays (8 p.m. ET) on CW.