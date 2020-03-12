Riverdale Halts Production After Team Member Was in Contact with Coronavirus Patient

Production on Riverdale‘s fourth season has been suspended as someone involved with the CW show undergoes evaluation for the coronavirus, otherwise known as COVID-19.

“We have been made aware that a team member from Riverdale, which is produced in Vancouver, was recently in contact with a person who has tested positive for COVID-19,” Warner Bros. Television said in a statement to Entertainment Weekly. “The team member is currently receiving medical evaluation.”

“We are working closely with the appropriate authorities and health agencies in Vancouver to identify and contact all individuals who may have come into direct contact with our team member,” the statement continued. “The health and safety of our employees, casts and crews is always our top priority. We have and will continue to take precautions to protect everyone who works on our productions around the world. Out of an abundance of caution, production on Riverdale is currently suspended.”

Image zoom Robert Falconer/The CW

It is not clear whether that person is part of the cast or crew. The CW drama, based on the characters from the Archie Comics, stars Cole Sprouse, KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes and Madelaine Petsch.

Riverdale is not the only television production to be impacted by the rapid spread of the disease. Survivor has delayed production on the upcoming season in Fiji, and The Bachelorette has nixed international travel on Clare Crawley‘s season.

Additionally, all New York City-based late-night programs and several morning shows have decided to pull live audiences due to growing concerns amid the outbreak.

The World Health Organization declared the coronavirus a global pandemic on Wednesday, urging world leaders and citizens to take action to help stop the spread.