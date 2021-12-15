Cole Sprouse Shares Photo of Late Costar Luke Perry While Celebrating 100 Episodes of Riverdale

Cole Sprouse is looking back on all six seasons of Riverdale in honor of the CW show's 100th episode Tuesday night.

Sprouse, 29, shared a series of behind-the-scenes photos from the Riverdale set on his Instagram Story Tuesday, including one of late costar Luke Perry, who died at age 52 in 2019 after suffering a stroke.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the photo, Perry is singing into a microphone, wearing a T-shirt and jeans.

"In celebration of our 100th episode, here are some BTS shots I've taken across 6 seasons," Sprouse, who stars as Jughead, wrote on his Story before posting the pictures.

Lili Reinhart, who plays Betty Cooper on Riverdale, shared a similar series of photos from the set on her own Instagram and included a selfie of her and Perry.

Luke Perry Credit: Cole Sprouse/Instagram

After Perry's death, Sprouse opened up to PEOPLE about the loss of his costar.

Asked what memories of Perry he'd hold onto, the actor said, "There's a thousand things. All of us are — I don't think there was a single bad thing I've ever heard said about that guy, truly. He is so loved. California is crying right now."

"We were all so close to him and we all cared for him so much. He had this way of speaking that was so hyper-passionate, and he would speak, right around here to your face," the Disney Channel alum continued. "He would get very close and it immediately removed all of your walls, it was this beautiful way that he had of speaking, and he would latch onto topics so passionately."

"We are all still very much in the grieving process, but he seems more like the kind of guy that would want us all celebrating his funny stories rather than sitting around lamenting, and I have tremendous respect for his family who's asked for a lot of privacy in this period. So yeah, nothing but respect," Sprouse concluded.

Lili Reinhart, Luke Perry Credit: Lili Reinhart/Instagram

Earlier this week, Sprouse reflected on Riverdale reaching its milestone 100th episode in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, sharing that the episode is his all-time "favorite."

He also said the hit series has been a "huge opportunity" for him and his other costars.

"I think I'm very lucky that people took to the show, and it's created an absolutely stellar platform for all of the young actors on the show to — when the show eventually wraps itself — go, 'My god, that was a huge opportunity,' and it served as a huge opportunity for us, and it gave us the opportunity to work with a crew that I'm been very close to for six seasons," he told the outlet.

"It's been a wild ride," Sprouse said. "But I think we're celebrating this 100th episode, and I hope in an industry where we binge these shows now, I'm hoping that the audience can sit down and go, 'Wow. 100 episodes. That is insane,' and appreciate the amount of work that has gone into that."