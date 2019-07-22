Riverdale's Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart Split After 2 Years: Reports

Image zoom Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Bughead is broken up in real life.

Riverdale stars Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart have reportedly split, according to Us Weekly and E! News. Reps for both did not immediately return PEOPLE’s requests for comment.

The exes kept their distance from each other at Entertainment Weekly‘s Comic-Con party in San Diego on Saturday. Reinhart stuck close by costars Camila Mendes and Madelaine Petsch.

Despite the split, Sprouse, 26, and Reinhart, 22, were seated next to each other during the show’s panel on Sunday, which she later joked about on Instagram.

“Please don’t put me between these two ever again,” she captioned a photo of her, Sprouse and Apa on Instagram.

Image zoom Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse at Comic-Con on Sunday Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Image zoom Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse on Riverdale Dean Buscher/The CW

The actors — who play love interests Betty Cooper and Jughead Jones on the CW’s soapy twist on the Archie comics — first sparked romance rumors in May 2017, when Sprouse shared a dreamy photo he took of Reinhart lounging in a flower field on Instagram.

They remained tight-lipped about the relationship for the next year, refusing to address the speculation. In March 2018, Sprouse opened up to PEOPLE about their decision to stay mum.

“Lili and I are constantly talked about in the public eye, and for me I think that it is being deeply informed by the love of the characters and wanting to see us together,” he said. “I think that in many ways it’s offensive and an invasion of privacy, but it’s also a badge of honor because it means you’re creating a chemistry onscreen that is so understandable that people want to see it in real life, which is flattering from a professional perspective.”

“Because whether you dismiss those rumors or whether you encourage those rumors, it’s giving people who are in my opinion are a bit entitled to your personal life more power, and you have to have spaces for reverence in the industry,” he explained. “So I just never talk about it because it’s not anyone’s right to know. People can speculate all they want, people speculate about me with every member of the cast practically, but it’s really no one’s right to know. It’s also sexy, these parts of the relationships that are just yours.”

Less than two months later, however, they seemingly confirmed they were an item when they posed arm-in-arm on the red carpet of the 2018 Met Gala.

Image zoom Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse at the 2018 Met Gala Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Reinhart was also reluctant to discuss the coupling. In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar in July 2018, the actress declined to address the highly speculated romance, explaining that her privacy is sacred: “I don’t act to be famous. I just am a performer.”

“I’m not okay talking about my relationship,” she said. “I’m not going to tell you my love story. That’s just not appropriate right now.”

Despite regularly stepping out together and posting about each other on social media, they remained notoriously private about the relationship. In a cover interview for Teen Vogue‘s October 2018 issue, Reinhart said it’s because “it’s just between two people, and that’s the way it should be.”

“It’s not like I’m trying to dangle my relationship in front of people’s faces like, ‘You don’t know anything about us,’ ” she said. “It’s just, you don’t need to know. People feel like they’re owed that, and you’re absolutely not owed anything by me.”

That said, she did reveal one small detail.

“I like to go on adventures with Cole,” she said. “Truly, adventures. He takes me to places where I’m like, ‘How did you find this?’ He’s made me see these things that I would have never seen otherwise. It’s escapism, which is so beautiful and wonderful.”

Image zoom Cole Sprouse and Lily Reinhart at the 2019 Met Gala Neilson Barnard/Getty

Sprouse also guarded the relationship close to his chest.

“It’s not something that we hide, or it’s not something that we show off,” he told GQ in February. “It’s just something that exists.”