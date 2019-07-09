Riverdale Cast Honors Luke Perry During First Table Read for Season 4: 'Nothing But Love'

Luke Perry’s Riverdale costars are paying tribute to the late actor during the first table read for season 4.

Mädchen Amick, who plays Alice Cooper on the show, posted a picture of the cast on her Instagram account Monday during a table read for the CW series’ season 4 premiere, which will be titled “In Memoriam.”

“There was nothing but love, memories and mourning for our beloved Luke as we honor him in our first episode back ❤️ #wemissyouluke #inmemoriam #riverdale #S4 #tableread,” the caption read.

The former Beverly Hills, 90210 star died earlier this year after suffering a stroke at the age of 52. Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa recently explained to the Hollywood Reporter why they chose to wait to address Perry and his character’s death until the fourth season.

“It was just devastating,” Aguirre-Sacasa said in the May interview. “And we wanted to honor Luke, and figure out the best way to handle the character of Fred Andrews in the show, so we sort of said, you know what? Let’s not squeeze, let’s not rush to squeeze something into the finale, or into the last couple of episodes, let’s really think about it, and let’s tell that story at the beginning of season four.”

“Luke was one of the hearts of the show — Luke and KJ, their relationship, and as crazy as things got, we always turned back to them. That was so wonderful to have, and so that was part of our thinking too. We wanted to take the time to understand how the show will change [without Fred], and how we could best address that,” he continued.

Season 4 of Riverdale will premiere in October 2019. Perry will appear in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood this summer, which was filmed prior to his death.