'Riverdale' Cast: Everything to Know

Get ready to say goodbye to Riverdale.

The CW show's seventh season, which premieres on March 29, will mark its last. The news was first announced by the network in May 2022, during which they called calling the series "an iconic [show] that shaped and defined popular culture."

The series, based on Archie Comics and developed by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, first premiered in 2017 and scored a huge fanbase in its first season.

Not only has the show become a pop culture phenomenon over the years, inspiring many memes due to its wild plots and storylines, but it also jumpstarted the careers of several of its stars as it marked many of their breakout roles.

"It's been a wild ride," Cole Sprouse told Entertainment Tonight ahead of the show's 100th episode back in December 2021. "I think I'm very lucky that people took to the show, and it's created an absolutely stellar platform for all of the young actors on the show to — when the show eventually wraps itself — go, 'My God, that was a huge opportunity,' and it served as a huge opportunity for us."

From their dating lives to the roles they're set to take on after Riverdale ends, here's everything to know about the cast.

KJ Apa as Archie

KJ Apa, whose full name is Keneti James Fitzgerald Apa, was born in Auckland, New Zealand. His father, Keneti Apa, is Samoan and a matai (chief) of his village in Samoa. Apa has been open about his heritage over the years, and in August 2022, he revealed he was granted the matai title Savae by his native village Moata'a in New Zealand.

Apa's early acting career started in 2013 when he starred on the New Zealand primetime soap opera Shortland Street. At one point, he shared a scene with singer Ed Sheeran, who made a cameo on the show.

His breakout role came in 2016 when he was cast as Archie Andrews on Riverdale, after a worldwide talent search for the role. Throughout his time on The CW series, Apa has starred in several other projects, including A Dog's Purpose, The Hate U Give, I Still Believe and most recently, Songbird. After singing on Riverdale on various occasions, Apa independently released his debut album, Clocks, in 2021.

Since 2020, Apa has been dating model Clara Berry. In May 2021, the couple revealed they were expecting their first child, and that September, they welcomed a baby boy named Sasha Vai Keneti Apa.

Following Riverdale's final season, Apa already has a few projects lined up. In May 2021, it was announced that he would star in a military academy drama titled West Pointer. He is also slated to star in the motorcycle racing film One Fast Move alongside Eric Dane, Maia Reficco and Austin North.

Cole Sprouse as Jughead

Cole Sprouse, alongside his twin brother Dylan Sprouse, first got his start as a child actor with notable roles in Big Daddy and Friends. The twins' breakout roles were on Disney Channel's The Suite Life of Zack & Cody in 2005.

The brothers earned worldwide fame for their work on the show, in which they played twin brothers living in the fictional Tipton hotel. The show spawned several spinoffs, including a TV movie and another series titled The Suite Life on Deck.

Following the conclusion of The Suite Life on Deck in 2011, Cole and Dylan took a break from acting to attend New York University. Cole majored in archaeology before graduating in May 2015 with honors alongside his brother.

After college, Sprouse returned to acting with his role as Jughead on Riverdale. In 2019, Sprouse returned to film in Five Feet Apart alongside Haley Lu Richardson, marking his second lead role in a major theatrical film almost two decades after starring in Big Daddy. In 2022, he starred in the HBO Max original film Moonshot alongside Lana Condor.

On the personal front, Sprouse was previously in a relationship with his costar Lili Reinhart. After meeting on the show, the two dated off and on until March 2020. Sprouse spoke about their split during his Call Her Daddy podcast interview, saying "it was really hard for both of us." However, he went on to say that he and Reinhart are "good friends now," adding that they "work really well together."

Currently, Sprouse is dating model Ari Fournier. The couple was first linked in 2021 and celebrated two years together in January 2023.

Amid Riverdale's final season, Sprouse stars in the upcoming film Lisa Frankenstein, which is written by Diablo Cody and directed by Zelda Williams in her feature-length directorial debut. The film reportedly wrapped filming in September 2022, but doesn't currently have a release date.

Lili Reinhart as Betty

Lili Reinhart grew up in Cleveland, Ohio, where she developed a love for acting at a young age. At 18 years old, Reinhart moved to Los Angeles to pursue a career in acting full-time but returned home after five months. After about half a year of debating whether she wanted to continue acting, she decided to move back to the West Coast. A few days later, she got a call from her agent about the role of Betty Cooper on Riverdale.

The CW series marked her breakout role as an actress. Since its debut, Reinhart has booked various notable roles, including Hustlers and Chemical Hearts, the latter also marking her first executive producer credit. In 2021, she starred in the Netflix original film, Look Both Ways, which she also executive produced.

That same year, Reinhart's production company, Small Victory Productions, signed a deal with Amazon Studios to develop original and adapted content for film and television with a "focus on developing modern young adult content that celebrates diversity and inclusivity, in addition to championing new voices and bringing their stories to life," per Deadline.

In addition to acting, Reinhart released a book of poetry titled Swimming Lessons: Poems, which debuted at No. 2 on The New York Times Best Seller list for paperback trade fiction.

Reinhart was previously in an off- and on=again relationship with her costar Sprouse, however, they ultimately split in March 2020. That same year, Reinhart publicly came out as bisexual, writing that she was a "proud bisexual woman" on social media.

Camila Mendes as Veronica

Though she was born in Charlottesville, Virginia, Camila Mendes predominantly grew up in Florida, where she attended the Fine Arts program at the American Heritage School in Plantation, Florida. Following graduation, she attended New York University Tisch School of the Arts, earning her degree in 2016.

That same year, she booked the role of Veronica on Riverdale. In 2018, Mendes made her feature film debut in The New Romantic, which premiered at the SXSW Festival. In between filming Riverdale, Mendes has continued to act in other projects, including The Perfect Date, Palm Springs, Dangerous Lies and Do Revenge, which received critical acclaim for reviving the teen drama genre.

Post-Riverdale, Mendes is slated to star in and executive produce two separate projects: the rom-com Música with Rudy Mancuso and the rom-com Upgraded with Archie Renaux.

As for her personal life, Mendes was previously in a relationship with her Riverdale costar Charles Melton, who also played her boyfriend on the show. However, after one year of dating, they parted ways in December 2019. Most recently, Mendes has been linked to her Música costar Mancuso. The two sparked romance rumors in late 2022, and eventually confirmed their relationship on Valentine's Day in 2023.

Madelaine Petsch as Cheryl

Madelaine Petsch was born in Port Orchard, Washington, and spent much of her early childhood living there and in South Africa, where her parents are from. She later attended the Tacoma School of the Arts, before moving to Los Angeles after graduation.

In 2016, she was cast as Cheryl in Riverdale, marking her breakout role. She has been in a variety of other movies and shows since then, including F the Prom, Polaroid, Sightless and Hotel for the Holidays.

In addition to her acting roles, Petsch has a YouTube channel with more than 6 million subscribers, where she regularly posts about her life.

Petsch was previously in a relationship with rapper Travis Mills before they split in 2020 after three years of dating. Recently, she has been linked to Halsey's manager Anthony Li after sparking romance rumors in November 2022.

Vanessa Morgan as Toni

Born in Ottawa, Ontario in Canada, Vanessa Morgan started performing at a young age, including in community events and telethons. In 2000, she made her acting debut in the VH1 film A Diva's Christmas Carol, but her breakout role came in 2007 when she was cast in the Canadian series The Latest Buzz.

In 2010, she began working on various Disney Channel projects, including the film My Babysitter's a Vampire and the television series of the same name, which developed a big fanbase. After appearing on shows such as A.N.T. Farm and Degrassi: The Next Generation, Morgan's next big role came in 2017 when she booked The Shannara Chronicles.

That same year, she joined the cast of Riverdale season 2 in a recurring role as Toni Topaz, and she was eventually moved up to a series regular the following season.

In real life, Morgan shares a close friendship with her costar Petsch, who has also played her girlfriend throughout various seasons. "She kind of brought me to set and showed me around. So I instantly felt at home," Morgan told POPSUGAR about bonding with Petsch. "It's like I won the lottery. Not only am I going to be on the same show as my best friend, but now we get to be girlfriends. Instead of kissing one of the actors on the show, it might as well be your best friend."

Like her Riverdale character, Morgan is a mother. In January 2021, the actress welcomed a baby boy named River with her estranged husband Michael Kopech. Six months after the couple tied the knot in January 2020, Kopech filed for divorce in July 2020, shortly after Morgan announced her pregnancy. The two have continued to co-parent their son since his birth, with Morgan sharing a photo of Kopech on her Instagram in February 2021 with the caption, "Happy."

Charles Melton as Reggie

Charles Melton was born in Juneau, Alaska, but moved frequently because his father worked for the military. Eventually, the family settled down in Kansas, where Melton attended high school and later Kansas State University, where he played on the football team. However, he left school to pursue a career in acting.

After small roles in Glee and American Horror Story, Melton got his breakout role when he was cast as Reggie on Riverdale, replacing Ross Butler who left the series after season 1 to film 13 Reasons Why. In 2019, he starred in his first feature film, The Sun Is Also a Star, alongside Yara Shahidi. He has since appeared in Bad Boys for Life, Heart of Champions and Secret Headquarters. He also starred in Ariana Grande's music video for "Break Up with Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored."

From October 2018 to December 2019, Melton was in a relationship with his costar Mendes. The two made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2018 GQ Men of the Year Party and Mendes supported the actor at the premiere of The Sun Is Also a Star.

In July 2022, he sparked romance rumors with Chase Sui Wonders after they went Instagram official, however, the actress has since been linked to Pete Davidson.

Following Riverdale, Melton is slated to star in Todd Haynes' May December with Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore. The film wrapped production in November 2022, but doesn't currently have a release date.

Casey Cott as Kevin

Casey Cott was born in Born in Chagrin Falls, Ohio, where he participated in many local theater productions. After graduating high school, he attended Boston University for two years before transferring to Carnegie Mellon School of Drama, where he graduated in 2016. His brother, Broadway actor Corey Cott, also graduated from the prestigious drama school.

During his last year of school, he was cast as Kevin Keller on Riverdale, marking his breakout role. In addition to starring on Riverdale, Cott played Kevin Keller on the spinoff series Katy Keene starring Lucy Hale and Ashleigh Murray. He has also had roles in various films, including All the Things We Kill and Asking for It.

In December 2020, Cott announced his engagement to Nichola Basara, and one year later, the two tied the knot in Whistler, Canada, where they were joined by several of the actor's Riverdale castmates including Drew Ray Tanner, Apa, Petsch and more.

Drew Ray Tanner as Fangs

Born in Victoria, British Columbia, Drew Ray Tanner first fell in love with performing after watching his grandfather do magic tricks. While in school, Tanner participated in a variety of extracurriculars, joining a local improv group and doing local theater productions at his school. After graduation, he got a job at a local tire retread plant so that he could support himself and travel for auditions.

Following small roles on CW series such as Arrow, iZombie, Supernatural and Supergirl, Tanner found mainstream success when he booked the role of Fangs Fogarty on Riverdale season 2. He originally auditioned for the roles of Jughead Jones and Reggie Mantle in 2015. After appearing on the show for three seasons, he was upped to a series regular in season 5.

In between filming Riverdale, he has appeared in a variety of other shows and films, including Work It, The Order and Legends of Tomorrow. Additionally, he formed a group, These Girls These Boys, with his costar Morgan, releasing their debut single "Sleep When I'm Dead" in May 2020.

In October 2022, it was announced that Tanner would star in Boot Camp, a rom-com based on a popular Wattpad story by Gina Musa. The film, which marks his first leading feature role, wrapped production in late 2022 but doesn't currently have a release date.

Erinn Westbrook as Tabitha

Erinn Westbrook was born on Long Island, New York, but grew up in Missouri. After graduating from high school in 2006, where she was captain of the cheerleading squad, she attended Harvard University, where she majored in English, American Literature and Language, with a secondary concentration in Dramatic Arts and an advanced certification in Spanish.

Despite studying Dramatic Arts in college, Westbrook actually started her career as an on-air personality for MTV, serving as one of the main hosts of MTV Spring Break 2010, 2011 and 2012. She later moved on to modeling, working with Ford Models.

Following acting roles on Switched at Birth, Supernatural, Bones and NCIS, she was cast as Cheerios cheerleader Bree in Glee season 5. Afterward, she returned to her MTV roots as she joined the cast of Awkward.

Before booking Riverdale, Westbrook starred on Netflix's Insatiable, which ran for two seasons from 2018 to 2019. In 2021, Westbrook was cast as Tabitha Tate, the granddaughter of Pop's Chock'lit Shoppe owner Pop Tate who eventually dates Jughead on the series.

As for her personal life, Westbrook got married in 2019 to her husband Andrew. The wedding took place in her hometown and was featured on Martha Stewart Weddings.