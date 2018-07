Who Is Camila Mendes Dating? Inside the Not-So-Secret Love Lives of the Riverdale Cast

Madelaine Petsch first met actor-musician boyfriend Travis Mills when he was up for the role of Jughead, but the romance didn’t take-off until they reconnected online. “He messaged me on Facebook in January of season one and congratulated me on the show. He had auditioned for Jughead,” she told Cosmopolitian in 2017. “I think we just randomly had mutual friends, so we added each other.”

“We kept in touch very rarely, not even that much, from January to February, and then the day I got back from season one in February I was bored in L.A., believe it or not,” she continued. “I was like, ‘What am I gonna do?’ I got my hair cut and he texted me like, ‘Let’s go to a movie!’ We hung out and spent every single day together that I’ve been in L.A. since then, since February.”