See Riverdale Star Camila Mendes' Hunky New Boyfriend, Victor Houston

Move over, Archie Andrews — there’s a new heartthrob in town.

Riverdale star Camila Mendes is seeing Victor Houston, PEOPLE confirms. The childhood friends have been dating for two months, according to E! Online.

Houston shared two cuddly Instagrams with the actress while celebrating her 24th birthday in the Hamptons.

“Happy birthday beautiful,” he wrote on one post, captioning the other, “Baby.”

A rep for Mendes did not immediately return PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Mendes is an outspoken advocate for body positivity and recently spoke out about costar Charles Melton’s resurfaced tweets making fun of women’s weight in 2011 and 2012.

“He was devastated — he felt really sorry about it and he called me personally and he said, with everything that I stand for, [that] he’s really sorry,” she told Access. “I know Charles, I know he’s not actually a bad person. And I think it’s a matter of sometimes you tweet something a long time ago and they’re buried in there and they come out, and it sucks, and I do not agree with anything he said or support those statements, but I know that’s not who he is.”

Riverdale returns for season 3 on Oct. 10.