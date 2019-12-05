Riverdale Couple Camila Mendes and Charles Melton Are Reportedly Taking a Break

After more than a year of dating, Camila Mendes and Charles Melton are reportedly taking a break.

The Riverdale costars, who became official in August 2018, are pressing pause on their relationship, according to E! News. Reps for both did not return PEOPLE’s requests for comment.

Mendes, who stars as Veronica Lodge, and Melton, who plays Reggie Mantle, confirmed their romance in October 2018 with a PDA-filled Instagram.

“Mine,” Mendes, 25, captioned the photo, which featured the lovebirds locked in an embrace as Melton, 28, kissed her forehead.

Melton later tricked fans on Valentine’s Day by showing off a “Cami” tattoo on the left side of his chest, though Mendes later clarified it was fake.

“The tat is fake lol thought it was obvious from the sticky patch around it but guess not,” she wrote on Twitter.

In August, the duo celebrated their one-year dating anniversary, with Mendes sharing a photograph of herself and her boyfriend kissing on a boat.

“365 days. i love you,” Mendes wrote.

Melton also shared a photo of the couple embracing, captioning the cuddly shot, “I love you.”

Back in May, Mendes opened up about their romance, telling Entertainment Tonight at the premiere of Melton’s film A Sun Is Also a Star that he writes her love letters.

“He’s a hopeless romantic, for sure,” Mendes said.

Melton further explained the sweet gesture during an episode of PEOPLE Now that same month, saying, “It’s just the simple things, you can just say something like ‘I’m thinking about you.’ ”

“There’s just something special about writing it, folding it up and putting it into the envelope and finding a stamp,” Melton said.