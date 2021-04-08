The ladies of Riverdale have been able to bond over their respective heartbreaks.

During an interview with Paper on Wednesday, Camila Mendes opened up about how she has forged a closer connection with costars Lili Reinhart and Madelaine Petsch after they each ended their high-profile romances.

"We all got out of relationships at the same time and then went through this pandemic together," Mendes, 26, told the publication. "And now we've been bonded by how much change has happened. Me, Madelaine and Lili, specifically, we've never been closer than we have this season. It's really nice to have them, to feel like I do have friendships here — meaningful ones."

Mendes, Reinhart, 24, and Petsch, 26, all went through very public breakups. Beginning in February 2020, Petsch and her ex Travis Mills called it quits after three years together.

The actress recently revealed how she overcame the challenging year amid the COVID-19 crisis. "My mental health was at an all time low," she told Flaunt in January. "Every day was definitely a challenge and therapy was absolutely key for me to keep sane. My best friend moved in with me and that was a huge game changer for my mental health."

She added, "I found ways to be creative while staying positive and reading books. I read this book called Vibrate Higher Daily, and it's basically about how to radiate positivity. And I found more books to help me navigate."

Reinhart, meanwhile, ended her on and off romance with Cole Sprouse last March, but the Disney Channel alum didn't confirm their breakup until that August. Around the time news of their split broke, the Hustlers actress said that she was having a "f—king rough" experience working through her mental health.

"There's no other way through it than just through it," she told Refinery29. "I've seen a lot of people when it comes to heartache and grief and breakups, and they try to get that void filled with sex, with coke, with food, with drinking, [but] the void is still there. I took the road less traveled and just dealt with my s—. I had to face my own pain head-on."

Riverdale premiered in 2017 and is currently in its fifth season. While shooting the show amid the pandemic, the trio created a joint TikTok account in September 2020 under the username @blondebrunetteredhead. When Halloween rolled around, they all dressed up as the Powerpuff Girls.

Prior to beginning production on Riverdale's current season, the ladies lent their voices to characters on The Simpsons in May 2020.