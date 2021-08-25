The Sep. 8 episode will also mark the return of star Vanessa Morgan, who welcomed a baby boy earlier this year

First Look: Riverdale Teases Josie and the Pussycats' Triumphant Return

Josie and the Pussycats are officially heading back to Riverdale!

Riverdale High's very own Josie McCoy (Ashleigh Murray), Valerie Brown (Hayley Law) and Melody Valentine (Asha Bromfield) will make their triumphant return to the CW series next month.

Directed by Robin Givens, the Sep. 8 episode marks the first time Josie and the Pussycats have appeared since season 2. The episode will also welcome back Vanessa Morgan as Toni Topaz following the actress' maternity leave (she welcomed her first child, a baby boy, in January).

In exclusive first look photos, the trio is seen putting on a performance, and Morgan's Toni also performs alongside Erinn Westbrook, who plays Tabitha Tate, and guest star Camille Hyde, who plays Katy Keene's Alexandra Cabot.

Riverdale Credit: The CW

Riverdale Credit: Bettina Strauss/The CW

According to the official description, the episode will see mega-star Josie suddenly return after going MIA during the middle of her world tour. But it's not until she reunites with her former bandmates Valerie and Melody that she opens up about the real reason why she's back. Elsewhere, Veronica (Camila Mendes) gets creative after a surprise visit from her old friend Alexandra Cabot. Finally, Toni steps in to help Tabitha and Veronica land a deal.

Series creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa confirmed Josie and the Pussycats' return earlier this year. "It's official," he wrote on Instagram in May. "#ThePussycats are coming back to #Riverdale."

Riverdale premiered on The CW in 2017 and is currently in its fifth season. The series is based on Archie Comics characters.