Riverdale Releases New Blooper Reel Featuring the Late Luke Perry

As serious as Riverdale can get, it’s nice to see the actors letting loose and breaking a laugh (and some background props).

The CW series released a blooper reel during its Comic-Con panel on Sunday, and fans got a chance to see some behind-the-scenes footage of the late Luke Perry, along with stars like KJ Apa, Camila Mendes, and Mädchen Amick having some fun.

It turns out that although Apa has nailed the American accent to play Archie Andrews, there’s one word the New Zealand actor still struggles with: “gargoyles.”

“It’s really hard to say in the accent, I’m not going to lie,” Apa admitted in the video.

Image zoom Dean Buscher /The CW

Perry, who played Apa’s on-screen father Fred, was a smiling presence throughout the gag reel. In one scene, when Apa seemingly knocked over something to loud effect, Perry gave him some light jabs.

“That’s Archie, he’s graceful. He’s a dancer, plays a little music,” Perry joked.

Earlier this weekend, Riverdale kicked off its Comic-Con panel with a tribute reel to Perry, who died in March after suffering a massive stroke in his Los Angeles home. On Sunday, executive producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa announced that the show’s season 4 premiere will feature Shannen Doherty, Perry’s friend and former Beverly Hills, 90210 costar.

Watch the full video to see Camila Mendes get ambushed by a dragonfly (didn’t it get the “quiet on the set” memo?), a bromance brewing offset, and more goofs from the show.