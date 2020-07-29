Riverdale's Bernadette Beck Feels She Was Cast on Show 'to Fulfill a Diversity Quota'

"I was made out to be a very unlikable character and therefore, an unlikable person in people's eyes," Bernadette Beck said of her role as Peaches 'N Cream in seasons 3 and 4

Riverdale's Bernadette Beck feels she was cast on the CW series "to fulfill a diversity quota."

Beck opened up about her role as Peaches 'N Cream in seasons 3 and 4 of the hit show during a recent interview with Elle magazine, saying: "I was made out to be a very unlikable character and therefore, an unlikable person in people's eyes."

Beck — whose character was known as being a member of the Pretty Poisons — shared that she felt Peaches 'N Cream's storyline was not deeply developed.

"I get it, there's always a protagonist and antagonist, but I never had much of a story plot or enough character development to even be considered an antagonist. I was, for no reason, depicted in a very negative, unattractive light," Beck told the outlet.

WBTV declined to comment.

Beck, 26, also alleged that she's not the first "Black actress to show up on set, stand there, chew gum and look sassy and mean."

"I mean I feel like I was just there to fulfill a diversity quota. It's just to fulfill points," Beck said.

On multiple occasions, Beck said she felt she was "completely forgotten" in scenes.

Bernadette Beck

"The director [would] be walking off set and I'd have to chase them down because I had no idea where to stand, what to do — I just hadn't been given any instruction. You can't treat people like they're invisible and then pat yourself on the back for meeting your diversity quota for the day," Beck told Elle.

Her decision to share her story comes after Riverdale star Vanessa Morgan spoke out about no longer wanting to take roles that don't properly represent Black people.

In a series of tweets on June 2 and June 3, Morgan vowed to only take on certain roles and only wear clothing from Black designers while on red carpets. “From now on any red carpet or event I will be wearing and supporting Black designers. Any aspiring Black designers hit me up. I got you. I see you,” she tweeted.

"My role on Riverdale has nothing to do with my fellow castmates/friends. They don't write the show. So no need to attack them, they don't call the shots & I know they have my back," Morgan said.

"Finally feel like I can speak up for myself and my fellow brothers and sisters & be heard... To my Black fans, I have now made it my purpose to fight for us. To the six year old me who had no role model that looked like me on TV. This is for you. We aren't your token Black non dimensional characters. This is being Black in Hollywood. I will fight for YOU. And I will no longer take roles that don't properly represent us. PERIOD," she tweeted.

Riverdale's creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa later responded to Morgan, saying "she's right" in a post on Instagram.

“We hear Vanessa. We love Vanessa. She’s right. We’re sorry and we make the same promise to you that we did to her. We will do better to honor her and the character she plays. As well as all of our actors and characters of color,” Aguirre-Sacasa said.

“Change is happening and will continue to happen. Riverdale will get bigger, not smaller. Riverdale will be part of the movement, not outside it," he continued.