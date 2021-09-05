Riverdale Actor Jordan Connor Marries Fiancée Jinjara Mitchell: 'Best Day of My Life!'

Jinjara Mitchell and Jordan Connor attend the 8th Annual UBCP/ACTRA Awards at Vancouver Playhouse on November 23, 2019 in Vancouver, Canada.

Jordan Connor and Jinjara Mitchell have tied the knot!

The Riverdale star, 29, and his new wife, also 29, shared the news on Sunday — one day after the ceremony — with separate posts on their respective Instagram accounts.

The couple tied the knot Saturday in front of 50 people at the Long Beach Lodge Resort in British Columbia, according to Brides. Mitchell wore a gorgeous lace dress by Anne Barge, while Connor donned a classic suit from Suitsupply.

"BEST DAY OF MY LIFE!" the actor wrote on Instagram alongside a sweet shot of the two kissing on their wedding day.

Mitchell posted the same photo on her page with the caption, "We dang well did it! 💖🥂🥰 wedding spam coming your way soon 😚."

Mitchell, who is also an actress, told Brides that the two first met during an acting class in 2012. They got engaged in September 2018 on a beach in Tofino, British Columbia.

"It was sunset on the beach, and as Jordan got on one knee, the tide came in and soaked us," she recalled, adding, "But it was the best day of our lives, up until yesterday, of course!"

At the time of the engagement, Mitchell celebrated the news on Instagram, writing, "Yes, yes, YES! All the best days of my life so far have been with you, Jordan. September 22, 2018, is another one of those days. You are my best friend and the love of my life. Spending a lifetime with you sounds like the most fun adventure I can imagine. Let's do this!"