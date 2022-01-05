Rita Wilson to Guest Star on 1883 Alongside Longtime Friends Faith Hill and Tim McGraw

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 05: Rita Wilson attends The Hollywood Reporter's Power 100 Women In Entertainment at Milk Studios on December 05, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 05: Rita Wilson attends The Hollywood Reporter's Power 100 Women In Entertainment at Milk Studios on December 05, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

Rita Wilson will guest star in an upcoming episode of Paramount+'s Yellowstone prequel, 1883.

Wilson, 65, will take on the role of Carolyn, a storekeeper at Doan's Crossing who helps Margaret (Faith Hill) decompress with some whiskey punch, a rep for the show confirms to PEOPLE.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Variety was first to report the news of her cameo on Wednesday. It is currently unclear what episode Wilson will appear on.

The actress' 1883 appearance comes after her husband Tom Hanks guest-starred on the second episode of the new series, which dropped last month.

During the episode, the 65-year-old Oscar winner played a general named George Meade who appeared in a Civil War flashback. Hanks and Wilson are longtime friends of Hill, 54, and her husband Tim McGraw, who stars alongside her on the show.

Tim McGraw Faith Hill Tim McGraw and Faith Hill in 1883

Ahead of the news of her 1883 appearance on Wednesday, Wilson posted a tribute to Hill and their friendship on Instagram.

"#WCW to the moment I met the extraordinary human @faithhill at @peopleschoice I believe in 2003," she captioned an old photo of her and the country star. "Faith and I were laughing maybe a little too loud and when you laugh at the same thing as someone else for all the wrong reasons you know you've found a friend."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

She continued, "Hard to believe our friendship is already 19 years old. It's proof that our business, which sometimes gets a bad rap for lack of longevity in relationships also creates lasting friendships based on trust, kindness, and of course, humor. Love you, Faith. (P.s. Our movie My Big Fat Greek Wedding won that night! Another treasured memory!)"

RELATED VIDEO: Tim McGraw Jokes He Was 'Scared' Asking Wife Faith Hill to Co-Star in New TV Series

Following Hanks' 1883 cameo, McGraw, 54, opened up about his own friendship with the Castaway star.

"You never want to botch a scene when you got Tom Hanks in there with you," he told Cinemablend. "But yeah, he's a great guy. We've been friends for a long time. Rita, his wife, and Faith are best friends, and Tom and I've been friends for 25 years, 24 years."

McGraw added, "I knew that there was this part in there, and I gave him a call said, 'Hey, would you be interested in showing up doing a cameo in this show that we're doing?' And he goes, 'Tell me when to be there,' and he just showed up."

1883 tells the Dutton family's origin story and follows their 19th-century ancestors, James (McGraw) and Margaret Dutton (Hill) as they journey from Texas to Montana in search of a better life.

The series sets the scene for the prosperous, yet dysfunctional family at the heart of Yellowstone set in the present day, including Kevin Costner's tough patriarch John Dutton.