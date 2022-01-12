Rita Wilson Shares Behind-the-Scenes Photo with Pal Faith Hill Ahead of Her 1883 Appearance

Rita Wilson is set to make an appearance on an upcoming episode of Paramount+'s Yellowstone prequel, 1883

Rita Wilson is so excited for her upcoming part in Paramount+'s Yellowstone prequel series, 1883.

On Tuesday, the 65-year-old actress shared a behind-the-scenes selfie with her good friend Faith Hill while in costume for the western drama, officially confirming her upcoming role.

"The secret is out — I'll be joining my friends @faithhill and @thetimmcgraw on the show @1883official this season! Keep up with episodes every Sunday on @paramountplus to catch a glimpse of yours truly 🤠," she captioned the post.

Variety was first to report the news of Wilson's role last week. It is currently unclear what episode she will appear on.

Wilson will portray Carolyn, a storekeeper at Doan's Crossing who helps Margaret (Hill) decompress with some whiskey punch, a rep for the show confirmed to PEOPLE.

The actress' 1883 appearance comes after her husband Tom Hanks guest-starred on the second episode of the new series, which dropped last month.

During the episode, the 65-year-old Oscar winner played a general named George Meade who appeared in a Civil War flashback. Hanks and Wilson are longtime friends of Hill, 54, and her husband Tim McGraw, who stars alongside her on the show.

Ahead of the news of her 1883 appearance, Wilson posted a tribute to Hill and their friendship on Instagram.

"#WCW to the moment I met the extraordinary human @faithhill at @peopleschoice I believe in 2003," she captioned an old photo of herself and the country star. "Faith and I were laughing maybe a little too loud and when you laugh at the same thing as someone else for all the wrong reasons you know you've found a friend."

She continued, "Hard to believe our friendship is already 19 years old. It's proof that our business, which sometimes gets a bad rap for lack of longevity in relationships also creates lasting friendships based on trust, kindness, and of course, humor. Love you, Faith. (P.s. Our movie My Big Fat Greek Wedding won that night! Another treasured memory!)"

1883 tells the Dutton family's origin story and follows their 19th-century ancestors, James (McGraw) and Margaret Dutton (Hill) as they journey from Texas to Montana in search of a better life.

The series sets the scene for the prosperous, yet dysfunctional family at the heart of Yellowstone set in the present day, including Kevin Costner's tough patriarch John Dutton.