America’s Next Top Model‘s VH1 revival is shaping up.

Tyra Banks revealed the new judging panel for the show’s 23rd cycle, headed by new host Rita Ora. Banks will remain behind the scenes as executive producer for the new season, which will feature model Ashley Graham, stylist Law Roach, and Paper magazine chief creative officer Drew Elliott on the revamped judging panel.

“Black Widow” singer Ora previously served on the judging panels for the U.K.’s The Voice and The X Factor. Graham is perhaps best known as the first plus-sized model to be on the cover of Sports Illustrated‘s swimsuit edition back in February. Roach’s styling credits include Celine Dion and Ariana Grande, and Elliott was the brain behind Kim Kardashian West‘s “Break the Internet” cover.

Banks unveiled the new judging panel to USA Today and teased the new season, saying, “It’s no longer just about having the highest cheekbones and best pout and the best hair. My goal is to really get into these girls’ heads that I’m not looking for some successful model and I’m not looking for some social media star. I’m looking for both. I’m looking for a hybrid, because that’s where the world is.”

The 23rd cycle will return to its original format of featuring all female contestants after having co-ed contestants since cycle 20. Deaf male model Nyle DiMarco won cycle 22 (as well as season 22 of Dancing with the Stars), the last season to air on The CW before VH1 acquired the franchise.