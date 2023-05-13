From a 'Joy Ride' Star to One of 'Beef''s Hotties, Here are Some of the Brightest AAPI Talents (Exclusive)

01 of 08 Lana Condor Jason Kim/Trunk Archive How you know her: Condor, 26, played Lara Jean Covey, the heroine of the super-popular To All the Boys movies. Embracing her roots: "My German and Irish parents have always gone out of their way to bring me into my community," says the Vietnam native, who was adopted as a baby. "But I've had a very healthy relationship with my origins, and I think identity is something that we're constantly figuring out." Changing priorities: "I have a fiancé now," the actress, who is engaged to musician Anthony De La Torre, says. "I decided to buy a house instead of do a big wedding, so we're going to do a backyard wedding." Up next: She'll voice the title character in the animated film Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken, out June 30.

02 of 08 Nico Santos JC Olivera/Getty How you know him: Santos, 44, stole scenes in the 2018 smash Crazy Rich Asians and in the 2015-2021 NBC series Superstore and can currently be seen as the villainous Theel in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Beating the odds: "When I moved to L.A., I was focused on stand-up because I believed what a college professor told me — that acting was not for me," says the Manila native, who is engaged to Survivor alumnus Zeke Smith. "I'm a Brown immigrant who's not sample size. That I'm working at this level is truly amazing to me." Up next: He has a supporting role on the Netflix rom-com Happiness for Beginners, due July 27.

03 of 08 Joel Kim Booster nelson huang How you know him: Booster, 35, wrote, produced and starred in the acclaimed 2022 romantic comedy Fire Island and costars opposite Maya Rudolph in the Apple TV+ comedy series Loot. Classics to comedy: "I was studying Shakespeare in theater school and wanted to be a very 'Capital S'-serious actor," says the South Korea native, who was raised in Illinois. "I did a lot of dramatic work as a theater actor in Chicago before starting stand-up. You have all these plans for yourself, and then life takes you in a completely different direction, and you sort of ride the wave." Big-time TV dreams: "I want to be the next Issa Rae, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Lena Dunham — being a writer, producer, star on my own show. I'm really working toward making that a reality." Up next: Season 2 of Loot is scheduled to debut in August.

04 of 08 Sherry Cola Jonny Marlow How you know her: Cola, 33, has played straight shooter Alice in the Freeform drama series Good Trouble since 2019. On smashing stereotypes: "I graduated high school with a 2.5 GPA," says the Shanghai-born Californian, who regularly performs stand-up at Laugh Factory and the Comedy Store. "I was never the model minority or the perfect Asian daughter. I was a party animal and all these things. [Joy Ride character] Lolo is very much that — the messy side of me that I've been dying to unleash on the big screen." Good-luck charm: "I find any reason to say in my head three times, 'Buddha, bless me,' " says Cola, who was raised Buddhist. "That is my thing. I'll probably say that 30 times a day because that is what I believe. Buddha is protecting me." Up next: She costars with Ashley Park, Stephanie Hsu and Sabrina Wu in the raunchy big-screen comedy Joy Ride, out July 7.

05 of 08 Zoë Chao Corey Nickols/Getty How you know her: Chao, 37, played the consummate millennial instructing Reese Witherspoon's Gen Xer in the rom-com Your Place or Mine and costars in the Apple TV+ comedy series The Afterparty. Life lessons: "My nana came from Shanghai when she was 10, without her parents," says the Rhode Island native, who has a B.A. in art history from Brown University and an M.F.A. from UCSD. "I'm like, 'Well, Nana did that, so I can definitely do this!' She's 92 now and still a firecracker and totally limitless." Childhood weekend ritual: "My sister was like, 'Can we play Frank Sinatra but not be drunk?' We'd play Sinatra's album In the Wee Small Hours and smoke crayon cigarettes and drink water. And that would be a Saturday." Up next: The Afterparty's second season premieres on July 12.

06 of 08 Richa Moorjani YASARA GUNAWARDENA/NETFLIX How you know her: Moorjani, 33, plays Kamala Nandiwadal, Devi Vishwakumar's scientist cousin in the Netflix series Never Have I Ever. Raised on Bollywood: "I watched American shows and movies, but nobody looked like me," says the San Francisco Bay-area native. "I do Bollywood dance and Indian classical dance, and Bollywood musicals are full of songs and dance and acting and stories that resonated with me, so that really inspired me to become an actor." Appreciation at 35,000 feet: "In the middle of a flight, this young woman handed me a note. She talked about how much this show has meant to her as a South Asian person and how much she looks up to me. It was the most moving and wonderful letter." Up next: The fourth and final season of Never Have I Ever debuts June 8.

07 of 08 Jimmy O. Yang Sela Shiloni How you know him: The Hong Kong-born actor and stand-up comedian, 35, has racked up a string of TV and film credits, including the Netflix comedy series Silicon Valley and the movies Crazy Rich Asians, Love Hard and 80 for Brady. Stand-up standards: "I think about the people who bought tickets to come out and got a babysitter," says Yang, whose latest comedy special, Guess How Much?, is currently on Prime Video. "This might be the only date night of the week, and it's my job to entertain them and make them laugh." Playing Love Hard's romantic lead: "I was just trying to focus on the role, but I think it became something a little more than that — being an Asian lead of a rom-com. And the audience connected to it. I'm very proud of that." Up next: He costars with Oscar winners Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan in the Disney+ action-comedy series American Born Chinese, debuting May 24.