Riley Keough Teases Husband Ben Smith-Petersen's 'Hilarious' Cameo in 'Daisy Jones & the Six'

Daisy Jones & the Six will feature a special guest who's close to star Riley Keough's heart.

Keough revealed at the Amazon Prime Video series' premiere Thursday night that her husband Ben Smith-Petersen will make a cameo in the show's second episode.

"I don't want to like spoil it, but the producers thought it would be funny if he was in that scene," Keough, 33, told Entertainment Tonight. "They were like, 'Do you want Ben to do this?' And I was like, 'Yeah, that's hilarious.'"

Riley Keough. Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

While Keough remained mum about the details of Smith-Petersen's appearance, she shared how "exciting" filming the show was after over a year of music rehearsals.

As the granddaughter of music legend Elvis Presley, playing a singer after coming from a family with a musical legacy herself was "amazing," Keough told PEOPLE at the premiere.

"I mean, it was amazing because I'm passionate about music and we had rehearsed for a year and a half," Keough said. "So by the time we got to the stage, it was very exciting and we were all just like thrilled to be able to test out the thing we'd been practicing for so long and it was wonderful."

Riley Keough, Reese Witherspoon and Sam Claflin. Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Prime Video

Executive producer Reese Witherspoon and costar Sam Claflin sang Keough's praises at the premiere, commending the star for her transformation into rising starlet Daisy Jones, the lead singer of the fictional 1970s rock group.

Witherspoon told PEOPLE how she was "mesmerized" by the actress's portrayal of the character, adding she reminded her of her own past work.

"She utterly transformed for this role," said Witherspoon, 46. "It was amazing. In real life, I mean, I need to set this distinction — she's very quiet. She's a very quiet, reserved person."

She added, "She's very funny and lovely, but the way she transforms into Daisy Jones and how Daisy Jones transforms within the 10 episodes is utterly mesmerizing."

Claflin, who plays co-lead band singer Billy Dunne alongside Keough, heaped on the praise, sharing how the two learned how to be rockstars for the first time together, despite Keough's musical roots.

"In truth, I couldn't have asked for a better teammate," the Hunger Games actor, 36, told PEOPLE. "As much as she had that reputation in her family genes, she didn't come with much musical experience herself, so the two of us had each other to lean on in that way."

"She just never carried that pressure with her. You wouldn't know," he added. "And honestly, I had to kind of keep reminding myself that her granddad is Elvis Presley. She's honestly just a joy to work with, like a genuine friend and someone I really care about."

Pamela Littky/Prime Video

Keough's red carpet appearance marked the first since the death of her mother, Lisa Marie Presley, who died unexpectedly at 54 in January.

Daisy Jones & the Six premieres March 3 on Prime Video.