Riley Keough Recalls 'Awkward' Experience Having to Film Sex Scene with Husband for 'Daisy Jones & The Six'

The actress shared how husband Ben Smith-Petersen's cameo in Prime Video's Daisy Jones & The Six was "weirder" because of their real-life relationship

By
Rebecca Aizin
Rebecca Aizin

Rebecca Aizin is an Editorial Intern at PEOPLE. She assists on all verticals but has particular interest in entertainment and lifestyle. Previously, she has worked at HGTV Magazine where she assisted in compiling the print issues and at Backstage. She attends Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 3, 2023 03:44 PM
Riley Keough Makes First Red Carpet Appearance Since Mom Lisa Marie Presley's Death
Riley Keough and Ben Smith-Petersen. Photo: Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty

Riley Keough may be comfortable with husband Ben Smith-Petersen in the privacy of their own home, but his intimate cameo in Daisy Jones & The Six was "weirder" than she imagined.

As the actress, 33, joined Late Night with Seth Meyers Thursday, she shared what it was like filming a sex scene with her real-life husband for her newly-released series.

"The cameo came about because I have to have intercourse with a random person in the show, and the producers were like, 'It would be so funny if it was your husband,'" Keough told host Seth Meyers.

"Was that more or less awkward?" Meyers, 49, asked.

"It was more awkward!" Keough admitted. "I think they were thinking it would be less awkward, and then we got there and they're like, 'This is really uncomfortable.'

Suki Waterhouse (Karen Sirko), Will Harrison (Graham Dunne), Josh Whitehouse (Eddie Roundtree), Sebastian Chacon (Warren Rhodes), Riley Keough (Daisy Jones), Sam Claflin (Billy Dunne), Daisy Jones and The Six - First Look
Pamela Littky/Prime Video

She continued, "For one, I've never had pretend sex with my husband. And for two, you know, normally, typically, when you do these things and it's somebody coming in for the day, you're like, 'Hello, nice to meet you,' and you kind of get down to business and it's very professional. But with him, it was just, like, really … We were just giggling the whole time."

Meyers quipped that he would not want to film a fictitious sex scene with his wife, Alexi Ashe, either, to which Keough admitted that it was "so weird."

"In the scene — and this is a spoiler alert — in the scene, I'm not really enjoying it," she said. "And I really kept feeling inclined to be like, 'In real life, it's not like this.' And I was like, 'I'll just keep that to myself.'"

Riley Keough; ben smith
Riley Keough and Ben Smith-Petersen. Vasquez/BACKGRID

At the Daisy Jones & The Six premiere in Los Angeles a week prior, Keough teased Smith-Petersen's cameo, sharing that she thought it would be "hilarious."

"I don't want to like spoil it, but the producers thought it would be funny if he was in that scene," Keough told Entertainment Tonight. "They were like, 'Do you want Ben to do this?' And I was like, 'Yeah, that's hilarious.'"

Though she didn't share the details about his scene at the time, Keough has since given her fans more of a glimpse into her relationship with her partner, sharing how she "knew" she would marry him after their second date.

The couple met on the set of Mad Max: Fury Road in 2012 but didn't start dating until a year later. They tied the knot in February 2015 after a year-long engagement. The two have since become a family of after welcoming their baby girl.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

New episodes of Daisy Jones & The Six arrive Fridays on Prime Video.

Related Articles
Riley Keough Makes First Red Carpet Appearance Since Mom Lisa Marie Presley's Death
Riley Keough Teases Husband Ben Smith-Petersen's 'Hilarious' Cameo in 'Daisy Jones & the Six'
Riley Keough Makes First Red Carpet Appearance Since Mom Lisa Marie Presley's Death
Riley Keough Knew She'd Marry Her Husband on Their Second Date: 'We Didn't Even Say I Love You Yet'
Ben Smith-Petersen and Riley Keough attend the Los Angeles Special Screening Of "Zola"at DGA Theater Complex on June 29, 2021 in Los Angeles, California
Who Is Riley Keough's Husband? All About Ben Smith-Petersen
Riley Keough attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Prime Video's "Daisy Jones & The Six"
Riley Keough Recalls 'Amazing' Time Filming 'Daisy Jones & the Six' After 1½ Years of Rehearsal
Suki Waterhouse (Karen Sirko), Will Harrison (Graham Dunne), Josh Whitehouse (Eddie Roundtree), Sebastian Chacon (Warren Rhodes), Riley Keough (Daisy Jones), Sam Claflin (Billy Dunne), Daisy Jones and The Six - First Look
The Cast of 'Daisy Jones & The Six': Everything to Know
Riley Keough, Reese Witherspoon, and Sam Claflin attend the “Daisy Jones & The Six” Los Angeles Red Carpet Premiere and Screening
Reese Witherspoon, Sam Claflin Praise Riley Keough in 'Daisy Jones & the Six' : She 'Transformed'
Riley Keough Compares Mom Lisa Marie Presley to Her ‘Daisy Jones & The Six’ Character: ‘She Did Her Own Thing’
Is Daisy Jones & the Six a Real Band? Here's Everything to Know
Riley Keough attends the "Daisy Jones & The Six" advance screening and cast & creators in conversation with Caitlin Brody at The 92nd Street Y
Riley Keough Says She 'Lied' About Being Able to Sing When Auditioning for 'Daisy Jones & the Six'
Riley Keough Makes First Red Carpet Appearance Since Mom Lisa Marie Presley's Death
Riley Keough Wears All Black for First Red Carpet Since Death of Lisa Marie Presley
Riley Keough (Daisy Jones)
'Daisy Jones & The Six' Hairdresser Breaks Down Riley Keough's Redhead Transformation 
Camila Morrone (Camila Dunne), Sam Claflin (Billy Dunne), Riley Keough (Daisy Jones), Daisy Jones and The Six - First Look
'Daisy Jones & The Six' Wardrobe Includes a Sweet Tribute to Elvis Presley, Riley Keough's Grandfather
Riley Keough; ben smith
Lisa Marie Presley's Daughter Riley Keough Grabs Lunch with Husband While Wearing Graceland Shirt
Riley Keough (Daisy Jones), Sam Claflin (Billy Dunne)
'Daisy Jones & The Six' : Riley Keough Brings 'the Fire' — and Love Triangle Drama — in 'Intimate' Trailer
Camila Morrone (Camila Dunne), Sam Claflin (Billy Dunne), Riley Keough (Daisy Jones), Daisy Jones and The Six - First Look
Elvis Presley's Granddaughter Riley Keough Explores What Makes Rock Legends in 'Daisy Jones & the Six' Trailer
Sam Claflin attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Prime Video's "Daisy Jones & The Six" at TCL Chinese Theatre on February 23, 2023 in Hollywood, California. , Cassie Amato attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Prime Video's "Daisy Jones & The Six" at TCL Chinese Theatre on February 23, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Who Is Sam Claflin's Girlfriend? All About Cassie Amato
Mindy Kaling and B. J. Novak
B.J. Novak Jokes About Being 'Reckless Idiots' with Mindy Kaling in Past Romance — but 'We Were in Love'