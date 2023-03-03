Riley Keough Recalls 'Awkward' Experience Having to Film Sex Scene with Husband for 'Daisy Jones & The Six'

Riley Keough may be comfortable with husband Ben Smith-Petersen in the privacy of their own home, but his intimate cameo in Daisy Jones & The Six was "weirder" than she imagined.

As the actress, 33, joined Late Night with Seth Meyers Thursday, she shared what it was like filming a sex scene with her real-life husband for her newly-released series.

"The cameo came about because I have to have intercourse with a random person in the show, and the producers were like, 'It would be so funny if it was your husband,'" Keough told host Seth Meyers.

"Was that more or less awkward?" Meyers, 49, asked.

"It was more awkward!" Keough admitted. "I think they were thinking it would be less awkward, and then we got there and they're like, 'This is really uncomfortable.'

Pamela Littky/Prime Video

She continued, "For one, I've never had pretend sex with my husband. And for two, you know, normally, typically, when you do these things and it's somebody coming in for the day, you're like, 'Hello, nice to meet you,' and you kind of get down to business and it's very professional. But with him, it was just, like, really … We were just giggling the whole time."

Meyers quipped that he would not want to film a fictitious sex scene with his wife, Alexi Ashe, either, to which Keough admitted that it was "so weird."

"In the scene — and this is a spoiler alert — in the scene, I'm not really enjoying it," she said. "And I really kept feeling inclined to be like, 'In real life, it's not like this.' And I was like, 'I'll just keep that to myself.'"

Riley Keough and Ben Smith-Petersen. Vasquez/BACKGRID

At the Daisy Jones & The Six premiere in Los Angeles a week prior, Keough teased Smith-Petersen's cameo, sharing that she thought it would be "hilarious."

"I don't want to like spoil it, but the producers thought it would be funny if he was in that scene," Keough told Entertainment Tonight. "They were like, 'Do you want Ben to do this?' And I was like, 'Yeah, that's hilarious.'"

Though she didn't share the details about his scene at the time, Keough has since given her fans more of a glimpse into her relationship with her partner, sharing how she "knew" she would marry him after their second date.

The couple met on the set of Mad Max: Fury Road in 2012 but didn't start dating until a year later. They tied the knot in February 2015 after a year-long engagement. The two have since become a family of after welcoming their baby girl.

New episodes of Daisy Jones & The Six arrive Fridays on Prime Video.