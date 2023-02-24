Riley Keough Recalls 'Amazing' Time Filming 'Daisy Jones & The Six' After 1½ Years of Rehearsal

In her first public appearance since the death of her mother, Lisa Marie Presley, actress Riley Keough exclusively tells PEOPLE about taking to the stage for her new Amazon Prime Video series

By Topher Gauk-Roger
and
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher

Kirsty Hatcher is a Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She has over 8 years' experience reporting and writing on news genres, including Royals, Entertainment and Lifestyle. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Kirsty worked as a Senior Celebrity and Entertainment Writer and Editor at OK! Magazine and Reach PLC. She is based in the UK.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 24, 2023 07:49 AM
Riley Keough attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Prime Video's "Daisy Jones & The Six"
Riley Keough. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Riley Keough loved taking to the stage for her latest role.

The actress, 33, opened up to PEOPLE about starring in the upcoming Amazon Prime Video series Daisy Jones & The Six as she took to the red carpet for the show's premiere in Los Angeles on Thursday.

Asked what it was like to be playing a singer with such a huge family legacy in the music industry, herself, Keough said, "I mean, it was amazing because I'm passionate about music and we had rehearsed for a year and a half."

Keough, who is the granddaughter of the late Elvis Presley, added, "So by the time we got to the stage, it was very exciting and we were all just like thrilled to be able to test out the thing we'd been practicing for so long and it was wonderful."

It was the star's first red carpet appearance since her mother, Lisa Marie Presley, died at age 54 on January 12. She was joined by her husband, Ben Smith-Petersen.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Riley Keough Makes First Red Carpet Appearance Since Mom Lisa Marie Presley's Death
Riley Keough and Ben Smith-Petersen. Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty

For the premiere — which took place at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood — Keough opted for a plunging satin black gown, matching gloves and classic black pumps. She also donned long emerald-green and gold earrings and wore her hair in waves.

In the series, premiering on the streaming service March 3, Keough plays Daisy Jones, the singer in a fictional rock band loosely inspired by Fleetwood Mac. Set in 1970s Los Angeles, the show is adapted from Taylor Jenkins Reid's best-selling novel of the same name.

Back in December 2022, Keough opened up to PEOPLE about how her character reminded her of her mom.

RELATED VIDEO: Lisa Marie Presley's Daughter Riley Keough Honors 'Loving' Mom: 'I'm a Product of Your Heart'

"My mother is certainly an inspiration to me," Keough said at the time, calling Presley a "very strong, smart woman."

She added, "I was raised by somebody who did their own thing and didn't really care what other people thought. She was definitely inspirational to me."

Presley died last month after being rushed to a Los Angeles hospital for a possible cardiac arrest. She was preceded in death by her son Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide aged 27 in 2020.

Related Articles
Riley Keough Makes First Red Carpet Appearance Since Mom Lisa Marie Presley's Death
Riley Keough Appears in Plunging Back Dress for First Red Carpet Since Death of Lisa Marie Presley
Riley Keough, Reese Witherspoon, and Sam Claflin attend the “Daisy Jones & The Six” Los Angeles Red Carpet Premiere and Screening
Reese Witherspoon, Sam Claflin Praise Riley Keough in 'Daisy Jones & The Six' : She 'Transformed'
Riley Keough; ben smith
Lisa Marie Presley's Daughter Riley Keough Grabs Lunch with Husband While Wearing Graceland Shirt
Riley Keough (Daisy Jones), Sam Claflin (Billy Dunne)
'Daisy Jones & The Six' : Riley Keough Brings 'the Fire' — and Love Triangle Drama — in 'Intimate' Trailer
Camila Morrone (Camila Dunne), Sam Claflin (Billy Dunne), Riley Keough (Daisy Jones), Daisy Jones and The Six - First Look
Elvis Presley's Granddaughter Riley Keough Explores What Makes Rock Legends in 'Daisy Jones & the Six' Trailer
Camila Morrone (Camila Dunne), Sam Claflin (Billy Dunne), Riley Keough (Daisy Jones), Daisy Jones and The Six - First Look
'Daisy Jones & The Six' Wardrobe Includes a Sweet Tribute to Elvis Presley, Riley Keough's Grandfather
Riley Keough Compares Mom Lisa Marie Presley to Her ‘Daisy Jones & The Six’ Character: ‘She Did Her Own Thing’
'Daisy Jones & The Six' TV Show: Everything to Know
Riley Keough Compares Mom Lisa Marie Presley to Her ‘Daisy Jones & The Six’ Character: ‘She Did Her Own Thing’
Riley Keough Compares Mom Lisa Marie Presley to 'Daisy Jones & The Six' Character: 'She Did Her Own Thing'
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - APRIL 27: Riley Keough and Lisa Marie Presley attend "Commando: The Autobiography of Johnny Ramone" launch party hosted by Linda Ramone on April 27, 2012 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by John Sciulli/WireImage)
Lisa Marie Presley's Daughter Riley Keough Honors 'Loving' Mom: 'I'm a Product of Your Heart'
Riley Keough, Lisa Marie Presley
Riley Keough Shares Touching Photo Taken from Her Last Time with Mom Lisa Marie Presley
Riley Keough (L) and Ben Smith-Petersen attend amfAR's 21st Cinema Against AIDS Gala presented by WORLDVIEW, BOLD FILMS, and BVLGARI at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 22, 2014 in Cap d'Antibes, France
Riley Keough's Husband Confirms They Have a Daughter During Lisa Marie Presley Memorial Tribute
LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 16: Riley Keough and Lisa Marie Presley arrive at ELLE's 24th Annual Women in Hollywood Celebration at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on October 16, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)
Riley Keough Shares Throwback Family Photo of Mom Lisa Marie Presley 1 Week After Her Death
Lisa Marie Presley grammy tribute
Lisa Marie Presley Honored at 2023 Grammy Awards with Touching Tribute
NARM Music Biz Awards Dinner Party
Lisa Marie Presley Hospitalized After Suspected Cardiac Arrest
Priscilla Presley (L) and singer Lisa Marie Presley attend the ribbon-cutting ceremony during the grand opening of "Graceland Presents ELVIS: The Exhibition - The Show - The Experience"
Priscilla Presley Slams 'Noise' amid Lisa Marie Trust Battle, Says She's Moving Forward with 'Integrity and Love'
LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 23: Singer Lisa Marie Presley attends the ribbon-cutting ceremony during the grand opening of "Graceland Presents ELVIS: The Exhibition - The Show - The Experience" at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino on April 23, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/WireImage)
Lisa Marie Presley's Official Cause of Death Deferred Pending Further Tests