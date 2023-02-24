Riley Keough Recalls 'Amazing' Time Filming 'Daisy Jones & The Six' After 1½ Years of Rehearsal

Riley Keough loved taking to the stage for her latest role.

The actress, 33, opened up to PEOPLE about starring in the upcoming Amazon Prime Video series Daisy Jones & The Six as she took to the red carpet for the show's premiere in Los Angeles on Thursday.

Asked what it was like to be playing a singer with such a huge family legacy in the music industry, herself, Keough said, "I mean, it was amazing because I'm passionate about music and we had rehearsed for a year and a half."

Keough, who is the granddaughter of the late Elvis Presley, added, "So by the time we got to the stage, it was very exciting and we were all just like thrilled to be able to test out the thing we'd been practicing for so long and it was wonderful."

It was the star's first red carpet appearance since her mother, Lisa Marie Presley, died at age 54 on January 12. She was joined by her husband, Ben Smith-Petersen.

Riley Keough and Ben Smith-Petersen. Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty

For the premiere — which took place at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood — Keough opted for a plunging satin black gown, matching gloves and classic black pumps. She also donned long emerald-green and gold earrings and wore her hair in waves.

In the series, premiering on the streaming service March 3, Keough plays Daisy Jones, the singer in a fictional rock band loosely inspired by Fleetwood Mac. Set in 1970s Los Angeles, the show is adapted from Taylor Jenkins Reid's best-selling novel of the same name.

Back in December 2022, Keough opened up to PEOPLE about how her character reminded her of her mom.

"My mother is certainly an inspiration to me," Keough said at the time, calling Presley a "very strong, smart woman."

She added, "I was raised by somebody who did their own thing and didn't really care what other people thought. She was definitely inspirational to me."

Presley died last month after being rushed to a Los Angeles hospital for a possible cardiac arrest. She was preceded in death by her son Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide aged 27 in 2020.