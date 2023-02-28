Riley Keough Says She 'Lied' About Being Able to Sing When Auditioning for 'Daisy Jones & the Six'

Keough stars as Daisy Jones, a lead member of a fictional 1970s rock group, in the Prime Video series, out Friday

By Kimberlee Speakman
and
Dory Jackson
dory jackson headshot
Dory Jackson

Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team.

The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus in Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. She also previously co-hosted a podcast called "Idol Nation."

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 28, 2023 10:33 AM
Riley Keough attends the "Daisy Jones & The Six" advance screening and cast & creators in conversation with Caitlin Brody at The 92nd Street Y
Riley Keough. Photo: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Riley Keough is revealing how she nabbed her role in Daisy Jones & the Six.

At a screening of the upcoming Prime Video series in New York City on Monday, the 33-year-old actress admitted that she exaggerated her musical experience in the audition room.

"I think I blacked out on that meeting. I don't really remember what happened," Keough said during a panel. "And then I auditioned like everybody else, and lied to them and told them l could sing."

Despite having musical roots through her late mother Lisa Marie Presley and grandfather Elvis Presley, Keough has not ventured into the music industry herself.

She also admitted she didn't know much about the story of Daisy Jones & the Six — namely, the 2019 novel of the same name by Taylor Jenkins Reid — before she got the opportunity to go for the role.

"I hadn't read the book [before my audition] and my agent called me and she said Hello Sunshine is making a show called Daisy Jones & the Six. And in that moment … I had like a weird cosmic dropdown," she said. "It was like, 'You're gonna be Daisy in this show.' "

Riley Keough discussing the Prime Video television series "Daisy Jones & The Six"
Riley Keough. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

"I didn't know it was based on the book. I didn't know anything about it," Keough continued. "But then I got the book. I read the book, I listened to the audiobook and I fell in love with it like everybody else."

In the series, Keough plays Daisy Jones, the singer in a fictional rock band loosely inspired by Fleetwood Mac. The story is set in 1970s Los Angeles.

Executive producer Reese Witherspoon and costar Sam Claflin both sang Keough's praises at the premiere, commending the star for her transformation into the character.

"She utterly transformed for this role," Witherspoon, 46, told PEOPLE. "It was amazing. In real life, I mean, I need to set this distinction — she's very quiet. She's a very quiet, reserved person."

Claflin, who costars alongside Keough as co-lead band member Billy Dunne, also praised the actress for being a good "teammate."

"In truth, I couldn't have asked for a better teammate," sad the Hunger Games actor, 36. "As much as she had that reputation in her family genes, she didn't come with much musical experience herself, so the two of us had each other to lean on in that way."

"She just never carried that pressure with her. You wouldn't know," he added. "And honestly, I had to kind of keep reminding myself that her granddad is Elvis Presley. She's honestly just a joy to work with, like a genuine friend and someone I really care about."

Daisy Jones & the Six premieres Friday on Prime Video.

