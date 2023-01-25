Elvis Presley's Granddaughter Riley Keough Explores What Makes Rock Legends in 'Daisy Jones & the Six' Trailer

Keough's upcoming page–to–screen adaptation is set to premiere shortly after the unexpected death of her mother Lisa Marie Presley

By
Published on January 25, 2023 02:36 PM
Camila Morrone (Camila Dunne), Sam Claflin (Billy Dunne), Riley Keough (Daisy Jones), Daisy Jones and The Six - First Look
Photo: Pamela Littky/Prime Video

Daisy Jones & The Six are getting ready to hit the road!

On Wednesday, Amazon Prime Video released an official trailer for the highly anticipated TV series adapted from Taylor Reid-Jenkins' best-selling rock 'n' roll novel.

The musical drama details the rise and fall of a fictional rock band, loosely inspired by Fleetwood Mac, who largely imploded due to a combination of fame, vices and complicated relationships.

Singer Daisy Jones is played by Riley Keough, with Sam Claflin portraying co-lead Billy Dunne. Following a sold-out show at Soldier Field in Chicago, the band calls it quits. Then decades later, from varying points of view in documentary-style confessionals, they recount what happened amid flashbacks.

"You write songs about who you wish you were, not who you are," Keough's character tells Billy in the teaser, then alludes to their "will they/won't they" relationship. "What if you wrote songs about the guy who wants things that he shouldn't?" To which Claflin's Billy responds, "Who'd want to hear a song about that?"

In the book, Billy is married to the love of his life, Camila Dunne (Camila Morrone) but has his relationship tested by the presence of his muse Daisy Jones.

Through a montage of stage shows, world travel, hotel rooms, Stevie Nicks-inspired fashions, epic original music and heightened dramatic moments, the series teases everything fans have been waiting for in the adaptation from The New York Times best-seller.

Suki Waterhouse (Karen Sirko), Will Harrison (Graham Dunne), Josh Whitehouse (Eddie Roundtree), Sebastian Chacon (Warren Rhodes), Riley Keough (Daisy Jones), Sam Claflin (Billy Dunne), Daisy Jones and The Six - First Look
Pamela Littky/Prime Video

The Los Angeles-based series — produced by Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine — also stars Timothy Olyphant, Will Harrison, Suki Waterhouse, Josh Whitehouse, Sebastian Chacon, Nabiyah Be and Tom Wright. Amazon Prime Video announced the team-up with Witherspoon back in 2018, before the book had even hit shelves.

"As soon as I started reading Daisy Jones & The Six, I immediately fell head over heels in love with it, and I'm thrilled to be bringing it to the screen with Amazon and Jen Salke, whose passionate pursuit of the material spoke volumes," the Oscar winner said in a statement at the time.

Riley Keough (Daisy Jones), Daisy Jones and The Six - First Look
Lacey Terrell/Prime Video

Tragically, the release of the trailer is tinged with sadness following the recent death of Keough's mother, Lisa Marie Presley, on Jan. 12 at age 54.

At the family's public memorial service held at Graceland on Sunday, Presley was laid to rest next to her son, Benjamin Keough, Riley's brother, who died by suicide at age 27, along with the late Elvis Presley, who died in 1977 at age 42.

In December 2022, Keough opened up about her mother's influence on her career and her similarities to Daisy Jones, describing Lisa Marie as "an inspiration" and "a very strong, smart woman."

"I was raised by somebody who did their own thing and didn't really care what other people thought," Keough added. "She was definitely inspirational to me."

Riley Keough, Lisa Marie Presley
Riley Keough/instagram

To bring Daisy to life further, Keough opted to study legendary rockers Nicks and Linda Ronstadt. But ultimately she followed in her mom's footsteps, telling PEOPLE: "I did my own thing."

Amazon Studios and Hello Sunshine's Daisy Jones & The Six premieres March 3 on Prime Video.

