Rider Strong on Boy Meets World Costar William Daniels Telling Him 'I Love You' After 100th Episode

"It was one of the most astounding moments," Rider Strong said at the first-ever 90s Con over the weekend

Rider Strong is taking a stroll down memory lane.

Over the weekend, the actor, 42, took part in the first-ever 90s Con, where he and his former Boy Meets World costars Danielle Fishel, Will Friedle and Trina McGee reflected on the iconic coming-of-age 1990s sitcom and important moments from the show, onscreen and off.

At one moment during the panel, Strong recalled a special moment that took place after filming the series' 100th episode, where costar William Daniels — who portrayed teacher and mentor George Feeny — expressed his admiration for him.

"During the show, he had a very gruff, sort of professional [demeanor.] He very much was like Feeny to us," he said. "What you get, that relationship he has to us, where he's sort of rolling his eyes at our shenanigans, that was also what Bill was like — and it worked well on the show."

"But, I remember when we did our 100th episode, which was a big deal back then ... because it was like, 'Oh, the show is a hit! You made it to like the upper echelon of television,' and so we were all celebrating and ... Bill would always show up super early, go into his dressing room, memorize his lines, come in, do his work and leave the second he was done," he continued.

That time, however, Strong said he caught Daniels, 94, on his way out from the show's set, where he surprised him with his remarks.

"I was outside and he saw me and I was like, 'Hey Bill! Bye! We did a 100 episodes,' and he was like, 'Yeah, yeah, um ... I love you.'"

As the audience erupted, Strong said "it was one of the most astounding moments," and detailed that he and Daniels shared a hug before going their separate ways. "You just got those moments, you know?" he added. "Every once in a while Bill would come out and say something."

During the panel, Friedle, 45, also opened up about working with the actor, who the moderator described as being a "mentor" to him.

"He was one of those guys, he was a child actor himself ... so he always taught by example," he explained. "He was very professional, he always treated us with the utmost respect — it didn't matter if we were younger than him."

"We were equal colleagues," Friedle continued. "You know, you show up on time, you know your lines, you know your marks. He was the constant professional, which was a wonderful way to learn how to be a professional actor."