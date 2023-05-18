Hallmark Star Jake Foy Is Engaged to Nicholas La Traverse: See the Photos!

Jake Foy is ready to wed!

On Tuesday, the Ride star, 32, shared news that he is engaged to longtime boyfriend Nicolas La Traverse.

"Ain't we got fun…?! 💌🎶" Foy wrote on Instagram, alongside a carousel of photos taken from their scenic engagement in Canada's Banff National Park.

In one image, Foy is shown proposing on one knee, while other snaps show the two embracing and celebrating with their dog — all in front of a breathtaking backdrop of water and mountains.

Among the followers and friends who cheered on the news was actress Nancy Travis, Foy's Ride co-star.

Banff Photography

"These photos - feels so intimate and special," she wrote. "Thanks for sharing - makes me feel like I am there. You were definitely the most beautiful people in the mountains that day! Xoxo"

For the Hallmark Channel star, who plays cowboy Tuff McMurray in the new series, the road to romantic bliss has been five years in the making.

Last month, Foy marked La Traverse's 25th birthday with a sweet post on Instagram.

"What a lucky piece of work am I to have had space & time seat your soul at table 11 to celebrate your birthday FIVE YEARS AGO?!?!" Foy wrote. "Been waitin' on y'a hand and foot ever since 😘🥹 — wouldn't trade a minute of it. Xx"

Banff Photography

It's been a whirlwind year for the actor, who previously appeared on television shows including Designated Survivor, Reign and Billy the Kid.

When Ride premiered in March, Foy shared his excitement about the project, and revealed that the opportunity to appear on the series came along just at the right time — much like his relationship with La Traverse.

"If there's a dream in your heart, no matter how buried — let today be the first day you dig it up," he wrote on Instagram.

"This show. This story. This creative team, cast & crew — found me just when I'd begun to fear I might never get to 'saddle up' for my own starry dream… But, I'll tell you what: this #WILD #RIDE has just begun. And yours is just around the corner if you dare to dream it can be. ✨💫"

Ride airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on Hallmark Channel.