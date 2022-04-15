Phil of the Future aired on Disney Channel from 2004 to 2006

Ricky Ullman Says He'd 'Never Say No' to a Phil of the Future Reboot: I Won't 'Turn That Down'

Ricky Ullman isn't ruling out the possibility of returning to his Disney Channel role.

The former Phil of the Future star said he'd be up for a reboot, should he be approached about reviving the Disney series.

Ullman, 36 — who now appears to go by his birth name, Raviv Ullman — spoke with E! News about where he stands with his Phil of the Future cast and the possibility of bringing the show back.

"I'll never say no. We had such a good time," he said. "I'm not going to be the one to turn that down, but I haven't heard any rumblings."

Other cast members included Amy Bruckner as Phil's sister, Pim; Aly Michalka as Phil's friend, Keely Teslow; and Lise Simms and Craig Anton as Phil's parents Barbara and Lloyd.

In real life, Ullman said he has stayed close with his television family.

"I still keep in touch with Amy Bruckner, Craig Anton, Aly and that whole team. They became family and we're proud of the thing that we made," he explained.

Speaking specifically about Michalka, who has continued her music career as part of the sisterly duo Aly & AJ, Ullman said of his former costar, "I'm such a huge fan, I try to go see them whenever I'm in the town that they're touring in."

While there may not be any talk of a Phil of the Future reboot brewing behind the scenes, Ullman revealed where he thinks Phil would be after all these years.

"If he's still stuck here now in 2022, I would just hope that he's become some kind of climate warrior," he told the outlet. "I never thought of Phil as a superhero, but I'd like to think that he'd be working with Keely at his side saving the planet."