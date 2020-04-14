Ricky Gervais Slams Celebs 'Complaining' About the Coronavirus Crisis from 'Mansions'

Image zoom Cindy Ord/Getty

Ricky Gervais is hitting out at stars griping about having to isolate at home during the coronavirus pandemic — as health workers risk their lives on the front lines.

“After this is over I never want to hear people moaning about the welfare state again, I never want to hear people moaning about nurses again,” the British comedian said in an interview with The Sun. “These people are doing 14-hour shifts and not complaining. Wearing masks, and being left with sores, after risking their own health and their families’ health selflessly. But then I see someone complaining about being in a mansion with a swimming pool. And, you know, honestly, I just don’t want to hear it.”

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

RELATED: How Ellen DeGeneres, Lady Gaga and More Celebrities Are Social Distancing During the Coronavirus Pandemic

Gervais, the fourth child of an immigrant laborer, recalled his father getting up in the early hours of the morning to work in construction until he was 70. But while men “worked hard,” women “worked miracles,” said Gervais, 58.

“Because when my dad finished his work that was his own time. But my mum didn’t stop working, women didn’t stop working,” he recalled. “Carers didn’t stop working, all the women in my family were carers in some respect.”

“I had no money growing up, I didn’t have any until I was 40. But I still had everything,” he continued. “My mum, she gardened, she grew, she cooked, she sewed, she knitted, she decorated, she did everything she could. And she gave me everything I wanted except money. I also realized growing up that all the best things were free — friends, nature, learning and healthcare.”

“And that’s why I gladly pay my taxes. And that’s why I clap the NHS,” he added of the U.K.’s publicly funded healthcare system.

Gervais said his upbringing instilled certain values in him.

“People ask me why I dress like a tramp. And I say, ‘My clothes are clean and comfortable. Who am I trying to impress?'” he said. “I don’t wear £50,000 watches. I don’t collect cars because I can’t drive.”

“Nothing gives me more of a buzz than to help an animal,” he continued. “I don’t get excited about things. I’m not a hippie or communist, I think money’s for the safety of your family and friends, and you can’t take it with you.”

RELATED VIDEO: Coronavirus Myths Debunked — Special Pathogens Expert Says the ‘Fact Speaks for Itself’

Gervais has also been speaking out against wet markets as the threat of the coronavirus grows, urging politicians around the world to introduce a global ban.

Wet markets, which sell live and dead animals for human consumption, are an essential part of everyday life in China and elsewhere in Asia. But their operation is now at the center of an intensifying worldwide debate, given that it is widely believed, but not proven, that the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) originated in late 2019 in a live-animal market in Wuhan, China.

“For the sake of people and animals, wildlife trade and consumption has to end, now,” he recently told The Mirror after photos surfaced of bats, reptiles and dogs reportedly being sold at a market in Indonesia. “We can’t carry on exploiting animals, eating wildlife and trashing the planet. The wildlife trade and markets have to close, otherwise it will be a case of when, and not if, we have another global pandemic.”

As of Tuesday, the coronavirus has infected more than 1.8 million people worldwide, according to a New York Times database. The U.S. has at least 580,878 confirmed cases, and over 23,000 people in the country have died from coronavirus-related illness.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. To help provide doctors and nurses on the front lines with life-saving medical resources, donate to Direct Relief here.