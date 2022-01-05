Ricki Lake tells PEOPLE about her wedding to Ross Burningham on Jan. 2, nearly one year after the couple got engaged

Ricki Lake Shares Photos from 'Perfect' Wedding to Ross Burningham: 'One of the Best Days of My Life'

Ricki Lake kicked off 2022 by tying the knot with her fiancé, Ross Burningham

Ricki Lake is on cloud nine after marrying Ross Burningham!

The former talk show host, who tied the knot with Burningham on Sunday, is opening up about her nuptials, telling PEOPLE exclusively that their wedding "could not have been a more perfect day."

"It was truly one of the best days of my life," says Lake, 53.

The "intimate" ceremony was hosted at the couple's home, with just a small group of their family and close friends in attendance, according to Lake.

Though it had heavily rained for several days before the wedding, the weather ultimately cleared up by Sunday, which Lake says "felt biblical."

Ricki Lake kicked off 2022 by tying the knot with her fiancé, Ross Burningham Credit: Laura Grier/ Beautiful Day Photography

The actress notes that she and Burningham decided to move their wedding up to Jan. 2, selecting that particular date because it was the only day that their six kids could all be there. (Lake shares two children — sons Milo, 24, and Owen, 20 — with ex-husband Rob Sussman, while Burningham has four kids from a previous relationship.)

The couple's big day was filled with meaningful details, including having their two best friends co-officiate the ceremony and Lake's other best friend doing her hair and makeup. For the ceremony, Lake and Burningham wrote their own vows.

Making things even more special, each guest gave a speech at the wedding about Lake and Burningham's relationship and wrote heartfelt messages in their guest book later that night.

A friend who first introduced the couple also created a book for them that sweetly recounted their entire relationship, including all of the original text exchanges that she shared with Lake and Burningham at the beginning of their courtship.

Ricki Lake kicked off 2022 by tying the knot with her fiancé, Ross Burningham Credit: Laura Grier/ Beautiful Day Photography

News of the couple's wedding was first announced by Lake on Instagram Monday.

"We did it! 1/2/22 Ross and I said I DO!" she wrote on the social media platform alongside three photos from the ceremony.

The bride wore a golden orange dress and stood on a small stool as she shared her vows with her new husband, who was dressed in a black dress shirt and khaki pants.

The pair's romance was first confirmed by Lake in December 2020. The star made the relationship Instagram official with a selfie of the two snuggled up together beside the caption, "LOVE."

In February 2021, Lake exclusively revealed to PEOPLE that she was engaged to Burningham after dating for nearly six months. She later addressed their engagement on Instagram, calling Burningham "wonderful" and "my person."

"I love him very much and I am so grateful I get to love and be loved so deeply by this stellar human," she wrote on Instagram. "Our next chapter is sure to be a good one. #heartopen #lifeisbeautiful #ibelieveinlove #thisis52 #selflove #nofilter #justhappy."

Speaking with PEOPLE in February after their engagement, Lake said she and her fiancé were surprised to have found love with each other at this stage in life.