Ricki Lake exclusively revealed to PEOPLE in February that she and Ross Burningham got engaged

Ricki Lake Is Married! Former Talk Show Host Weds Fiancé Ross Burningham: 'We Did It!'

Ricki Lake is a married woman!

The actress and former talk show host, 53, announced that she and fiancé Ross Burningham tied the knot on Sunday. The pair exclusively revealed to PEOPLE that they were engaged in February.

"We did it! 1/2/22 Ross and I said I DO!" Lake wrote on Instagram along with three photos from the ceremony.

The bride wore a golden orange dress and stood on a small stool as she shared her vows to her new husband, who was dressed in a black dress shirt and khaki pants.

Lake tagged the location of their nuptials as "home sweet home."

Earlier that morning, Lake posted a photo on her Instagram Story of a beach-front sunrise beneath the caption, "Gonna be a very good day" and four celebratory emojis.

Later in the day, the star shared a screenshot of her cellphone screen reading the time 11:11, which she captioned "Magic ✨❤️✨."

Lake first confirmed her romance with Burningham in December 2020. The star made the relationship Instagram official with a selfie of the two snuggled up together beside the caption, "LOVE."

In an Instagram post confirming the engagement, Lake called Burningham "wonderful" and "my person."

"I love him very much and I am so grateful I get to love and be loved so deeply by this stellar human," she wrote on Instagram. "Our next chapter is sure to be a good one. #heartopen #lifeisbeautiful #ibelieveinlove #thisis52 #selflove #nofilter #justhappy."

Speaking with PEOPLE in February after their engagement, Lake said she and her fiancé were surprised to have found love with each other at this stage in life. "Ross and I literally pinch ourselves that we have found each other at this time in our lives," she said at the time.

"Both of us, newly empty-nesters, we feel as if we are kids again. We are filled with gratitude and joy for what is to come," added the Business of Being Born filmmaker.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live later that month, Lake shared the intimate details of Burningham's proposal host Andy Cohen.

"I was naked in the jacuzzi with my man on the first night that we're in my new Malibu home. So it was romantic and very spontaneous and I couldn't be happier," Lake said. She later noted that she and Burningham had "only known each other since the end of June" of 2020.