Heather Locklear's Ex-Husband Richie Sambora Says He'll 'Always Be There' for Her & Daughter Ava

Richie Sambora is standing by his ex-wife Heather Locklear as she seeks long-term treatment following her arrest and hospitalization.

The 59-year-old Bon Jovi guitarist opened up about the actress, 56, to the Daily Mail on Thursday, sharing that he’ll always support his ex, as well as for their daughter Ava, 20. (Locklear and Sambora married in 1994; their divorce was finalized in 2007.)

“I will of course always be there for Heather and especially Ava,” he told the outlet. “I am very proud of my daughter for her composure and strength during this difficult time.”

Sambora, who also showed his support for Locklear by taking a spin in a fighter pilot emblazoned with her initials on the side, went on to tell the Daily Mail that he has put together a group of doctors and specialists to help make sure that both Locklear and Ava are properly taken care of.

Locklear is currently seeking long-term treatment for substance abuse and her mental health. A source tells PEOPLE the actress is currently scheduled to stay in the facility until September and doctors will reevaluate from there.

A source previously told PEOPLE that Locklear agreed to enter the long-term facility voluntarily.

Hours after the actress was released from police custody on June 25 following her alleged attack on a police officer and an EMT who had responded to a disturbance call at her residence, Locklear was hospitalized for a possible overdose.

Responders were previously dispatched to Locklear’s home a week earlier, after a call came in from the sheriff’s office for a “suicidal” person who was “violent,” according to an incident report from the Ventura County Fire Department obtained by PEOPLE.

The report indicated that the individual — identified by TMZ as Locklear — had previously threatened to shoot deputies and had a handgun registered to her. However, the individual was not armed, authorities said.

Following that incident, Locklear was transported to a hospital for a psychological evaluation.