Richard Roat, Who Appeared in 'Seinfeld' and 'Friends', Dead at 89

Richard Roat enjoyed more than 135 roles on TV and Broadway, appearing in shows such as The Golden Girls, Dallas, Hill Street Blues, Cheers, Murphy Brown, and Happy Days

By
Published on August 31, 2022 10:16 AM
Richard Roat appearing in the ABC tv movie 'Fun and Games'
Photo: Fred Sabine /American Broadcasting Companies via Getty Images

Richard Roat, a prolific character actor who had memorable roles on television shows spanning nearly 50 years, has died. He was 89.

The actor passed away on Aug. 5 in Orange County, California, according to his obituary in the Los Angeles Times.

The veteran performer amassed more than 135 roles on television, film and Broadway, appearing on The Golden Girls twice (once as Betty White's boyfriend), as well as Dallas, Hill Street Blues, Cheers, Murphy Brown, Happy Days and "just about every TV show going back to Car 54, Where Are You?" his obituary read.

Roat got his start in the industry in the early 1960s, landing a recurring role as Dr. Jerry Chandler on the NBC soap opera The Doctors in 1962.

In the 90s, he added a new audience to his credits with memorable roles on Seinfeld, as Dr. Berg, the doctor who found Elaine to be "a difficult patient," and on Friends as a college professor who busted Ross for dating a student.

Besides performing on Broadway in productions such as Sunday in New York, Any Wednesday and The Wall, Roat also appeared at The Public Theatre in Central Park in Julius Caesar, The Huntington Hartford Theatre in Los Angeles (Boys in the Band) and the Pasadena Playhouse (Moon Over Buffalo), per IMDb.

Jay Leno, Ellen Reagan, Richard Roat appearing in the ABC tv movie 'Almost Heaveni'
G Stein /American Broadcasting Companies via Getty Images

Away from the stage the Connecticut-born Roat also forged a five-decade-long career as an entertainment tax preparer. A whiskey aficionado, he had a love for music and played the violin, added his obituary.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The avid Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Angels fan was also married to his wife Kathy for 40 years.

"His greatest love was his family, with whom he shared his incredible sense of humor, intelligence, and unmatched zest for life," Roat's family wrote in his obituary.

Related Articles
Macklemore
Macklemore Steals the Spotlight in Toronto, Plus Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordan Peele, Pharrell Williams & More
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 19: Fat Joe, Mary J Blige and Busta Rhymes attend Fat Joe Birthday Celebration at Brooklyn Chop House on August 19, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images)
Fat Joe, Mary J. Blige & Busta Rhymes Party in N.Y.C., Plus Paris & Prince Jackson and More
Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato Rocks Out in N.Y.C., Plus Brad Pitt & Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Aubrey Plaza and More
Ciara
Ciara Celebrates in L.A., Plus Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson, Kendall Jenner, Brendon Urie and More
Nick jonas priyanka
Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Make It a Date in L.A., Plus Karlie Kloss, Alison Brie & Dave Franco and More
Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato Rocks Out on 'The Tonight Show', Plus Benjamin McKenzie & Morena Baccarin and More
Sterling K. Brown
Sterling K. Brown Visits 'The Tonight Show', Plus Jameela Jamil, Michael B. Jordan and More
Ryan Reynolds
Ryan Reynolds Heads Out in L.A., Plus Sofia Vergara & Heidi Klum, Jennifer Hudson and More
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa Performs in Hungary, Plus Madonna, Jamie Foxx & Snoop, the Duplass Family and More
Idris Elba
Idris Elba Premieres His Latest in N.Y.C., Plus Chris Pine, 'Secret Headquarters' , Mila & Ashton and More
Shawn Mendes
Shawn Mendes Hits the Beach in Miami, Plus Katie Holmes, Shania Twain, Rebel Wilson and More
Jessica Walter, Anthony Bourdain and John Ritter.
Stars Who Were Nominated for Emmy Awards After Their Deaths
Morgan Freeman Life in Photos
Morgan Freeman's Life in Photos
Katie Holmes and Bobby Wooten III attend The Silver Ball: The Moth's 25th Anniversary Gala honoring David Byrne
Katie Holmes & Bobby Wooten III Make Their Red Carpet Debut, Plus the 'Top Gun: Maverick' Cast and More
Denzel Washington Throwbacks
Denzel Washington's Life in Pictures, from Early Years to Groundbreaking Work
Bryan Cranston and Alex Borstein pose at the opening night of the new musical based on the 1992 film "Mr. Saturday Night" on Broadway
Bryan Cranston and Alex Borstein Fan Over Billy Crystal in N.Y.C., Plus Steve Martin, Amal Clooney and More