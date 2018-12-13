Richard Madden Neglected to Tell His Mom About His Bodyguard Sex Scene: 'It's Not Fun for Her'

Richard Madden‘s parents got to know a different, more personal side of their son when they tuned into Netflix’s Bodyguard.
Sitting down on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday, the Scotland native discussed going nude on screen — and the hilarious reaction his mother had when she saw his bare butt on screen.
“It’s a great show and we see him naked, too,”said Ellen DeGeneres, 60. “It’s a win-win. Yeah, we see your backside.”
Blushing, Madden, 32, said, “Yeah, we do. There’s a bit of bum there.”
For those who haven’t tuned into the show, Madden, who also played Robb Stark on Game of Thrones, said the series is about a “damaged man looking after a politician who’s very much against all of his politics, and all the kind of things that come with that. And the kind of ambiguity all the way through of: what’s he doing it for? What are the reasons behind his actions?”
While the majority of viewers didn’t seem to mind seeing Madden’s derrière, his parents would have appreciated a heads-up.
“Back to your butt. Are your parents happy about seeing the butt?” DeGeneres asked.
Smiling, Madden quickly confirmed, “No, they’re never happy about the butt. I’ve made a few mistakes in my time, which is neglecting to tell my mother that there’s going to be a sex scene in the show and then get kind of a hysterical phone call of, ‘You must tell me and your father! I was watching it at the time [with] a cup of tea and nearly spilled it!’ “
“Now she covers her eyes,” he said..
Understanding his mother’s perspective, DeGeneres said, “Yeah, it would be awkward to see that.”
“Yeah, it’s not fun for her,” Madden replied.
RELATED: Richard Madden: Game of Thrones Inspired My Love of Horses
Still, DeGeneres is glad that he opted to strip down for the show: “We like it — it’s very sexy. You’re very sexy in this [show], I mean you really are. You’re fantastic.”
Last week, Bodyguard received two 2019 Golden Globe nominations: best television series, drama and Madden’s best performance by an actor in a television series, drama.
Although a second season of the Netflix series hasn’t been announced yet, it seems likely and Madden and his costars are hopeful.
“It’s definitely a possibility. I’m meeting Jed [Mercurio] the writer tomorrow, actually. I think we’ll probably have a glass of champagne and do some talking,” he told PEOPLE on Dec. 6.