Richard Madden Snuggles Up to Game of Thrones Costar Maisie Williams at Her Play's Opening Night

It’s a Stark family reunion!

Fans of Game of Thrones will be thrilled to see Arya Stark, Jon Snow and Robb Stark all together again, while the premiere of the next season remains so far away. The actors behind the latter two roles, Kit Harington, 31, and Richard Madden, 32, attended the press night of their faux little sister’s, actress Maisie Williams, new play, I and You.

The 21 year-old — who is making her stage debut — shared a picture of herself and Madden at the event. In it, they both have their eyes closed as Madden wraps his arms around her and nuzzles her cheek. She captioned it with the two dancing ladies emoji, while her costar, who also posted the image, wrote, “Last night watching @maisie_williams being brilliant in her new play.”

According to U.K. paper The Guardian, Williams’ character is Caroline, a homebound teen who’s sick with a liver condition and whose life gets turned around when she befriends a classmate and discovers a book of poems. I and You runs until Nov. 24 at London’s Hampstead Theater.

Kit Harington, Maisie Williams and Richard Madden David M. Benett/Getty

Before transitioning to theater, Williams wrapped filming the iconic fantasy series in July. She shared the sad news with her Instagram followers via a picture of blood-spattered white sneakers.

“Goodbye Belfast. Goodbye Arya. Goodbye Game of Thrones,” the actress wrote. “What a joy I’ve had. Here’s to the adventures to come.”

She added the hashtags “#immasleepforthenextfouryears #justkiddingidontsleep.”

Also in the hashtags? A declaration from Williams that she was the “#lastwomanstanding”— something she followed up with, “#barely.”

Of course, Game of Thrones superfans speculated in the comments of Williams’ post whether that means she’s the only female character to survive at the show’s end, but the hashtag is likely more in reference to Williams being one of the final actresses to finish filming.