Survivor Winner Richard Hatch Drops Trou (Again!) on The Biggest Loser

Richard Hatch notoriously has no qualms about getting naked.

“I’m not an exhibitionist, but I don’t care either, so I’m often naked. It’s just the way it is,” the Survivor winner recently told PEOPLE of why he walked around in the buff during the premiere season of the CBS reality competition in 2000. “I don’t give a crap about how people feel about how I look.”

That said, Hatch is now a contestant on The Biggest Loser and admits that he is now “old and fat.”

But that doesn’t mean he’s any less likely to drop trou.

“You’re looking at your new pool boy,” he says in a Biggest Loser outtake clip exclusive to PEOPLE as he drops his workout shorts to reveal a small swimsuit.

“Ah! My eyes! My eyes!” jokes his trainer Dolvett Quince.