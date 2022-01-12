"I felt terrible about it," Burgi said after testing positive for COVID and isolating for the CDC-recommended five days instead of the show's required 10 days

Richard Burgi Fired from The Young and the Restless, Says He 'Inadvertently Violated' COVID Rules

Richard Burgi is parting ways with The Young and the Restless.

The 63-year-old actor, who portrayed Ashland Locke on the soap, announced on his Instagram Story Tuesday that he had been fired from his role after he "naively and inadvertently violated the show's COVID policy."

Burgi explained that he was visiting family "back East over Christmas" when he tested positive for COVID-19.

After receiving his positive results, the actor said he "took the necessary five days the CDC had recommended, came back, and then tested twice negatively at the studio."

However, when Burgi showed up to work, he discovered he was "not within the show's guidelines, which is a 10-day protocol."

"So I inadvertently violated the show's COVID rules and protocols," he said.

Richard Burgi on his Instagram Story, explaining his departure from the show

PEOPLE has confirmed that Burgi is no longer on the show due to a breach of COVID protocols.

"I felt terrible about it," Burgi continued in his video. "I still do. It bothers me mightily but it is what it is. I respect whatever the show's decision is. They're doing the best they can, as we all are."

"I truly wish the gentleman who's coming in to play Ashland a wonderful time He's going to be working with the most incredible actress and a great, great cast," he added. "It's an amazing show. I have nothing but good memories and good wishes for it."

Sony Pictures Television declined to comment and a rep for Burgi did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Burgi first joined the cast of The Young and the Restless last year, starring as Ashland Locke across 108 episodes.

Last weekend, he revealed on social media that he was leaving the show but did not provide a reason for his departure, according to Deadline.

In the wake of the news, the show tapped Robert Newman as Burgi's replacement and announced that the veteran actor, best known for his role on Guiding Light, will make his debut as Ashland in February, according to Soap Opera Digest.

The Young and the Restless has been on the air since 1973. In January 2020, it was renewed for four more seasons through 2024, taking it beyond its 50th anniversary. The show has been the no. 1 daytime drama for over 31 years and has won 116 Daytime Emmys in its 49-year run.