Entertainment TV Richard Belzer's Family Remembers 'Beautiful and Heartfelt Memories' with Late Actor In a statement shared exclusively with PEOPLE, the Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star's family admit they "needed the time to process" after the actor's death "caught us completely off guard" By Glenn Garner Glenn Garner Instagram Twitter Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year. People Editorial Guidelines and Dory Jackson Dory Jackson Instagram Twitter Website Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She also recaps popular TV shows like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules.The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus in Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. She also previously co-hosted a podcast called "Idol Nation." People Editorial Guidelines Published on February 23, 2023 11:41 AM Share Tweet Pin Email Richard Belzer's family is ready to pay public tribute to the late actor. The Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star's loved ones exclusively shared a statement with PEOPLE, saying they "are overwhelmed with the beautiful and heartfelt memories, admirations and love from Richard's family, friends, acquaintances and admirers." "It has been truly helpful for us, his family, in traversing through this challenging time. So thank you," Belzer's family continues. "We have had a delay in making a statement in regards to his passing because, although he did have several health issues that had been difficult but not terminal, he experienced quite a sudden decline in health that caught us completely off guard, which lead to his passing." Richard Belzer, Law & Order: SVU Star, Dead at 78 Jemal Countess/WireImage Belzer "passed away very peacefully in his sleep early Sunday morning on February 19th at his home in Beaulieu-sur-Mer, France, with his wife of 40 years and eldest daughter by his side," his family shares. "His youngest daughter was unable to be there with us, but will be joining us soon. Due to the sudden nature of his passing, we apologize that we were unable to reach [out] until now, as we needed the time to process through this, gather ourselves and our thoughts," the statement continues. Belzer's family adds, "We so appreciate the outpouring of support from all of our family and friends. And thank you so much for those of you that have been so respectful of our need for privacy and solace during this difficult time." Revisit Richard Belzer's Heartwarming 'Parting Scene' on Law & Order: SVU The cause of his death is still unknown. However, a small family service will be held Friday afternoon in Colomars, France. Justin Stephens/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images Christopher Meloni, Dick Wolf, Ice-T and Others React to 'SVU' Star Richard Belzer's Death PEOPLE confirmed Belzer's death on Sunday via former Late Show with David Letterman writer Bill Scheft. "His last words were, 'F--- you, motherf---er,'" Scheft told PEOPLE, noting that Belzer died "peacefully with family at his side." Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Belzer, who shared two daughters with wife Harlee McBride, is best known for his work as John Munch on Law & Order: SVU and Homicide: Life on the Street. He helmed the role for 20 years, playing it across several other shows. Some of his many other acting roles include film and TV appearances in A Very Brady Sequel, The Invaders and Mad About You. His final on-screen role was in 2016's The Comedian starring Robert De Niro. Aside from his work as an actor, Belzer also found success as an author. He penned multiple books exploring the conspiracies surrounding the 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy.