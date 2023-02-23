Richard Belzer's Family Remembers 'Beautiful and Heartfelt Memories' with Late Actor

Richard Belzer's family is ready to pay public tribute to the late actor.

The Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star's loved ones exclusively shared a statement with PEOPLE, saying they "are overwhelmed with the beautiful and heartfelt memories, admirations and love from Richard's family, friends, acquaintances and admirers."

"It has been truly helpful for us, his family, in traversing through this challenging time. So thank you," Belzer's family continues. "We have had a delay in making a statement in regards to his passing because, although he did have several health issues that had been difficult but not terminal, he experienced quite a sudden decline in health that caught us completely off guard, which lead to his passing."

Jemal Countess/WireImage

Belzer "passed away very peacefully in his sleep early Sunday morning on February 19th at his home in Beaulieu-sur-Mer, France, with his wife of 40 years and eldest daughter by his side," his family shares.

"His youngest daughter was unable to be there with us, but will be joining us soon. Due to the sudden nature of his passing, we apologize that we were unable to reach [out] until now, as we needed the time to process through this, gather ourselves and our thoughts," the statement continues.

Belzer's family adds, "We so appreciate the outpouring of support from all of our family and friends. And thank you so much for those of you that have been so respectful of our need for privacy and solace during this difficult time."

The cause of his death is still unknown. However, a small family service will be held Friday afternoon in Colomars, France.

Justin Stephens/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

PEOPLE confirmed Belzer's death on Sunday via former Late Show with David Letterman writer Bill Scheft.

"His last words were, 'F--- you, motherf---er,'" Scheft told PEOPLE, noting that Belzer died "peacefully with family at his side."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Belzer, who shared two daughters with wife Harlee McBride, is best known for his work as John Munch on Law & Order: SVU and Homicide: Life on the Street. He helmed the role for 20 years, playing it across several other shows.

Some of his many other acting roles include film and TV appearances in A Very Brady Sequel, The Invaders and Mad About You. His final on-screen role was in 2016's The Comedian starring Robert De Niro.

Aside from his work as an actor, Belzer also found success as an author. He penned multiple books exploring the conspiracies surrounding the 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy.