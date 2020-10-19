Rich Kids of Beverly Hills' Roxy Sowlaty Marries Nicolas Bijan in Private Backyard Ceremony

The couple began dating in 2015 and got engaged three years later

Roxy Sowlaty is a married woman!

The Rich Kids of Beverly Hills alumna married fiancé Nicolas Bijan in a private backyard ceremony on Sunday, the former reality star announced on Instagram.

"Finally and officially Mrs. Bijan," she wrote. "Love you forever."

In the photo, the two are seen exchanging vows while standing under an elaborate flower arch. For the special day, Sowlaty, 32, wore a long-sleeved white wedding gown, while Bijan kept his look classic in a black tux.

The groom, who runs luxury menswear brand Bijan, also shared a photo from the wedding, showing the newlyweds walking down the aisle together.

"This weekend we (finally) got married in our backyard. I am so proud of you @roxysowlaty for adapting and adjusting with the circumstances and It was exactly what was meant to be!" he wrote, alluding to having to postpone their wedding due to the coronavirus pandemic. "It was a magical day and we felt so lucky to be surrounded by family and a few friends. I love you Rox!"

He also shared a video from the reception, featuring Sowlaty in a white lace dress with a plunging neckline.

"I love you the most husband!!!!!!!" Sowlaty, an interior designer, commented on his post.

The couple began dating in 2015 and got engaged in 2018 during a trip to Paris. Sowlaty was on a vacation with her friends when Bijan surprised her and proposed on Paris' famous love lock bridges.