Rich Kids of Beverly Hills Star Roxy Sowlaty Is Engaged to Nicolas Bijan — See Her Enormous Ring!

Rich Kids of Beverly Hills Star Roxy Sowlaty is officially off the market!

On Tuesday, the 30-year-old’s now-fiancé Nicolas Bijan surprised Sowlaty, who was on a girl’s trip in Paris, by secretly flying out to the City of Love and popping the question to her with a jaw-dropping ring on the famous Love Lock bridge.

After the proposal, Bijan, who runs House of Bijan — a men’s clothing store in Beverly Hills, shared a video of himself surprising Sowlaty on Instagram.

“I’m coming to surprise you,” Bijan said. “You have no idea. Love you.”

Moments before meeting Sowlaty on the bridge, Bijan gave his followers an up-close look at the massive rock which E! News reports is an incredible 8-carats. He then hops out of a car to find Sowalty, who says “What are you doing here?”

Without saying a word, Bijan drops down on one knee and Sowalty immediately nods before the two kiss and hug.

Roxy Sowlaty and Nicolas Bijan Roxy Sowlaty Instagram

Sowalty later posted a video on her Instagram Stories detailing the proposal. “I just got engaged in Paris I thought I was going to get mugged and instead this gorgeous man surprised me on a bridge in my stupid red beret,” Sowalty says flashing her ring.

For the big day, Sowalty wore an animal print jacket paired with black pants and of course a red beret.

Roxy Sowlaty and Nicolas Bijan Nicolas Bijan Instagram

Roxy Sowlaty and Nicolas Bijan Roxy Sowlaty Instagram

The interior designer then shared a series of black and white photos from the proposal on her feed writing, “@nicolasbijan I LOVE YOU!!!!!!!!!!!!!”

RELATED: All the Celeb Couples Who Got Engaged in 2018 — So Far

She captioned a different shot, “Still can’t believe this happened!!!!!!! And can’t stop crying!! You are my everything @nicolasbijan❣️❣️❣️❣️❣️🇫🇷.”

Roxy Sowlaty Roxy Sowlaty Instagram

Sowalty’s good friend and star of E!’s Second Wives Club Shiva Safai, who is engaged to Mohamed Hadid, shared a photo of herself with the happy couple captioned, “Finished the trip with our girl @roxysowlaty getting engaged!!!! Best trip ever ♥️🇫🇷🥂.”

According to E! News, Sowalty and Bijan began dating in 2015.